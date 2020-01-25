Liverpool, a class apart from this term, says Man City chief Pep Guardiola | Soccer news

Guardiola: "Liverpool is simply fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. We have to accept it and learn from it."
Last update: 01/25/20 11:15 pm
Pep Guardiola is satisfied with the overall performance of Manchester City this season, but says that Liverpool's rivals have simply been "phenomenal."
The leader of the city on the run, Liverpool, for 16 points and the manager Guardiola has long recognized the defeat in the race for the title this season.
However, City is still second and last season it became the first team to retain the Premier League title in a decade.
Guardiola admits that Liverpool has been a separate class this term, but is convinced that his team would be in the race for the title in any of the other major leagues in Europe.
"Liverpool will obviously be champion of the Premier League, but it would be champion in Spain, champion in Italy, champion in Germany," he said. "They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 wins, a draw.
"In the recent past, when Chelsea won the league, next season, they did not qualify for the Champions League, Leicester the same and Chelsea again the same. When we won the league, we repeated the league."
"In Spain with the points we have we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, also in Italy."
"But Liverpool is simply fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. So we have to accept it and learn from it."
Super 6: Magic of the Cup?
FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season in the FA Cup round on Saturday.