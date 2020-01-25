Liverpool, a class apart from this term, says Man City chief Pep Guardiola | Soccer news

Guardiola: "Liverpool is simply fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. We have to accept it and learn from it."





Pep Guardiola is full of praise for Liverpool & # 39; fantastic & # 39;

Pep Guardiola is satisfied with the overall performance of Manchester City this season, but says that Liverpool's rivals have simply been "phenomenal."

The leader of the city on the run, Liverpool, for 16 points and the manager Guardiola has long recognized the defeat in the race for the title this season.

However, City is still second and last season it became the first team to retain the Premier League title in a decade.

0:44 John Aldridge won a league title with Liverpool in 1988. He believes the current team could be the best in the club's history. John Aldridge won a league title with Liverpool in 1988. He believes the current team could be the best in the club's history.

Guardiola admits that Liverpool has been a separate class this term, but is convinced that his team would be in the race for the title in any of the other major leagues in Europe.

"Liverpool will obviously be champion of the Premier League, but it would be champion in Spain, champion in Italy, champion in Germany," he said. "They would be champions everywhere after 23 games, 22 wins, a draw.

1:05 Jurgen Klopp insisted that he and his team will not be attracted to the celebrations since the fans sang & # 39; We will win the league & # 39; during his 2-0 victory against Manchester United Jurgen Klopp insisted that he and his team will not be attracted to the celebrations since the fans sang & # 39; We will win the league & # 39; during his 2-0 victory against Manchester United

"In the recent past, when Chelsea won the league, next season, they did not qualify for the Champions League, Leicester the same and Chelsea again the same. When we won the league, we repeated the league."

"In Spain with the points we have we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, in Germany we would be there, one or two points behind the leader, also in Italy."

"But Liverpool is simply fantastic, phenomenal, overwhelming. So we have to accept it and learn from it."