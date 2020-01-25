Limited Internet restored in Kashmir, without access to social networks | India News

%MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8311% %MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8312%

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – Indian authorities have ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Kashmir administered by India, but have allowed access to only 300 websites "on the white list."

The order to restore data services and second generation mobile Internet (2G), issued Friday night, ended the longest interruption of this type in any democracy. It was imposed almost six months ago after the repeal of the autonomy of the region in dispute.

Plus:

"Mobile data services and access to the Internet via landline will be allowed through the territory of the Jammu and Kashmir Union with some restrictions," said a notification issued by the department of origin of the federal territory.

The order says that Internet access will be limited to "only white-listed sites,quot; and social networking applications that allow "peer communications and virtual private network (VPN) applications,quot; will remain prohibited.

Internet and telephone services in Kashmir administered by India were interrupted on August 5 after India stripped its only Muslim majority region of limited autonomy by eliminating articles 370 and 35A of the country's constitution.

During the past seven decades, the two laws had protected the demography of the region in dispute, home of more than 7 million people and claimed by India and neighboring Pakistan as a whole.

Inside the Kashmir media in the middle of a blackout

Review ordered by the Supreme Court

Fearing protests over the dismantling of the autonomy of the Himalayan region, the Indian nationalist government of India sent tens of thousands of additional troops in August, arrested dozens of political leaders and imposed a crippling military and communications repression.

While Most of the restrictions were gradually reduced, the Internet shutdown continued.

On January 10, the Supreme Court of India asked the government to "review all orders that suspend Internet services,quot; and ruled that the indefinite suspension was "inadmissible."

"The suspension of free movement, internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power," the court said.

The internet restoration order on Friday followed the court's decision and will be reviewed on January 31.

But the order restricts access to a tiny list of 300 websites, including banks, some news portals, educational institutions, public services, travel applications and food delivery. Social networks remain offline.

& # 39; Too little and too late & # 39;

Residents of the disputed region criticized the government's move to free Internet access by firewall and described the limited restoration as "too little, too late."

"I am very frustrated," Zainab Shahid, a 29-year-old PhD student, told Al Jazeera. "What would a student do with the speed of 2G internet? Do you think it's justice after six months?"

Shahid said the government can "show the world,quot; that it has restored the internet, "but it doesn't help me on the ground." "It takes hours to open a simple email," he said.

The 160-day Internet shutdown caused significant losses to businesses and tourism in the region.

Sheikh Ashiq, who runs a regional agency of merchants and industries, told Al Jazeera that the closure caused a loss of more than $ 4 billion.

"We have not yet seen the restoration of the Internet. Once it works, we can say what kind of relief it would provide. It is a step too little and too late," he said.

A report by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Kashmir, which heads Ashiq, said the blocking of communications resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

"Borrowers of financial institutions lost their ability to meet their commitments and a considerable number of accounts are likely to fail," the report said.

"Many commercial establishments have closed or are contemplating closure."

The sectors that depend directly on the internet, such as information technology and electronic commerce, also suffered a paralyzing setback, while the tourism and handicraft sectors face a bleak future, the commercial agency said.

Asim Mehraj, co-owner of an online bookstore that started with his friends in 2017, told Al Jazeera that they had to close their business during the internet ban.

"The restoration of the internet means very little. Before August 5, we had a positive track record, but now we are struggling to keep (business) afloat," he said. "Even if they restore 4G, we have to redo a lot of work."