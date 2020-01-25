Lil Durk talks about lying B *** h while he stops following GF India and deletes his photos

%MINIFYHTML294b8396158cc2d0ea4e3f1b1ea9d5ca11% %MINIFYHTML294b8396158cc2d0ea4e3f1b1ea9d5ca12%

The rapper of Only the Family cites Young Thug as a warning to any man who tries to flirt with his baby mom after having caused rumors that he left him with her.

It seems that Lil durk and his girlfriend India Royale going through a bad time. The couple provoked rumors of separation when they deleted photos and stopped following on Instagram. Trap rumors soon followed.

He added fuels to Internet conversations with his cryptic publications. On Twitter, he apparently suggested that they were lying to him: "If you lie to your face, don't trust her." He also posted a cutting legend on Instagram Story, "p *** and hoe."

However, he apparently tried to minimize the rumors with his next message: "Don't believe in the rumors." He also told his followers online: "Every internet doesn't believe half of that."

"Why take your photos?!" asked an individual who is skeptical of his clarification. "Well, everyone can take off their panties a lot!" Another commented. "Your favorites are still strong #LilDurk #India Either that or Durk doesn't want savages to wait in their DM chicks."

The 27-year-old rap star posted a warning in his story to any man who tried to flirt with India citing his fellow rapper Young thug. "I will leave this here," he wrote. "Don't shoot you, try to be the only one to comfort my dog ​​while we do it."

Lil Durk started dating India in 2017. They received a girl in 2018.

It is not the first time that the couple separates, since once he tweeted: "India and I finished for 2 minutes and 21 seconds and we were together again."