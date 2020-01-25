LeBron James faces a violent reaction by calling Bill Clinton "first black president"

%MINIFYHTML5eedd67891b34f5bc8f24ea19d07873b11% %MINIFYHTML5eedd67891b34f5bc8f24ea19d07873b12%

The Los Angeles Lakers player turns to Instagram to talk about his meeting with former PLOTUS in a basketball game, only to receive a violent reaction from his followers on the platform.

Lebron James I had the opportunity to meet Bill Clinton on Thursday night, January 23, when his L.A. Lakers team defeated the Brooklyn Nets. The basketball player was so excited to meet the old PLOTUS that he took it to Instagram to share a couple of photos of his meeting. However, the legend of his publication successfully disheveled the pens of many people.

Alongside a photo of them together, LeBron wrote: "As Toni Morrison said & # 39; The first black president & # 39 ;, we still thank you to this day! Big Bill The (goat emoji)". The reaction was immediate, and many people expressed disappointment at what he wrote. "Damn it, you were fine until these bulls were killed," said one.

Reminding the NBA star what Bill did, another commented: "This guy made policies that hurt the black community. Did you know that Bron?" Others told LeBron to delete the post, while someone advised him to "disable Lebron's comment they are about to enter." A different individual noted: "His bill led to direct imprisonment of young blacks and decimated Haiti. Bill was never our friend. Neither then … nor now."

There was also one who criticized him: "He knows nothing better. If it is not written and produced, he is lost and confused when it comes to real problems." Meanwhile, another person mocked LeBron, "This is what happens when you have a great platform, millions of dollars and NO EDUCATION."

LeBron has not yet responded to the violent reaction.

Before the publication, LeBron let him know how much he loves Bill Clinton in a sincere interview: "Between him and Barack (Obama), my presidents, boys I just admired, when Bill was in office and, obviously, when Barack in the charge. To be able to have a personal relationship with Barack and get close to Bill and he knows me, it's just surreal. "

He continued: "I know everyone gets sick and tired of hearing about Akron's boy, they have no idea where I come from and the odds that accumulated against me, to have moments when I can shake the President of the United States. hand in hand and being in a name base, it's crazy. "