Latin America: a giant in crisis | Latin America

Filmmakers: Rodrigo Vasquez and Marco Enriquez-Ominami

The political left of Latin America has faced increasing pressure after the political defeats in Bolivia, Argentina and Ecuador, the demonstrations and the parliamentary opposition in Venezuela, the victory of the extreme right in Brazil and the enthusiasm for the revolution in Cuba.

What is the left? The supremacy of humans over capital. Rafael Correa, former president of ecuador

This film offers an idea of ​​the new challenges facing the continent with unprecedented access to political leaders in Latin America, including Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and former presidents Dilma Rousseff of Brazil, José "Pepe,quot; Mujica of Uruguay , Evo Morales from Bolivia and Rafael Correa from Ecuador.

Marco Enriquez-Ominami, a filmmaker and former presidential candidate in Chile, carefully explores how things have changed since the beginning of the 21st century, when Latin America witnessed an extraordinary cycle of economic growth and social development.

This transformation changed the scene radically and led to the construction of a democratic culture, respect for the rule of law, economic independence and a redistribution of wealth. The result was a considerable reduction in poverty and the emergence of new political leaders.

But now, this period of political dominance has given way to one of growing instability.

Nicolás Maduro explains that Venezuela is experiencing the collapse of what he calls "the oil model,quot; on which his country was based during the last 100 years.

"The fact is that 2015 saw the depletion of the oil rentier model. What did this model mean? A country that was spending $ 35 billion on imports to satisfy a very strong domestic market. But in 2016, our foreign currency revenues they fell to a historical low. This wreaked havoc on our economy, already weakened by an internal economic war, with smuggling, fraud … hit a country on its knees, "Maduro explains.

And he adds: "Our oil experts failed. I have never said this publicly, our experts, our analysts, our strategists failed. They saw nothing coming. I have documents to prove it."

As of 2016, the policies of these leaders began to be questioned by the same voters who had originally put them in power. It was the beginning of the end for the left in Latin America.

"The greatest damage that has been done to the economy was the dispossession of its original definition: political economy. See why and for whom the measures are taken. In close inspections, it is always for the capital," Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador and left. Economist, he argues.

Correa lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium after facing charges related to the alleged kidnapping of an opponent in 2012.

"What is the left? The supremacy of humans over capital," he adds.

The right won the 2015 elections in Argentina (although since then lost to the current centrist regime), Jair Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil, and Maduro continues to face the challenge of the opposition-led parliament in Venezuela. Along with the death of Fidel Castro, all are signs of a change in a continent well acquainted with the revolution and the counterrevolution.

Add Donald Trump to the White House, Brexit in the United Kingdom and a Europe that struggles with a crisis of trust and immigration, the left seems to have no significant answers.

So, is the change in Latin America a turn of the political pendulum or part of a broad global trend?

