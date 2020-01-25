Lana Condor and Noah Centineo talk about their relationships in real life

Our favorite couple on the screen is back!
Wool Condor Y Noah Centineo they are preparing for the premiere of To all the boys: P.S. I still love you on Netflix, on February 12.
Talking exclusively with E! News, Lana, Noah and the latest addition to the cast Jordan Fisher, gave us all the details about what to expect from the highly anticipated sequel to 2018 To all the boys I've loved before.
Taking place a year after pretending to be boyfriend and girlfriend to make Noah's Peter Kavinsky character jealous, Lana Lara's character will be stepping on an unknown territory while navigating her first real relationship and learning to deal with the reality of dating with the most popular boy in school.
But if that was no longer difficult to navigate, Lana's character is about to test their relationship when John Ambrose McClaren (played by Jordan) enters the scene.
And, of course, you can't deny or forget the on-screen chemistry between Lana and Noah that we couldn't help wondering how their on-screen romance has impacted or influenced their real-life relationships, or vice versa.
Lana, who is currently dating Anthony De La TorreHe talked about how his relationship has impacted his on-screen romance with Peter.
"I think I've been very fortunate to find someone who is incredibly affectionate and loves me for all my mistakes and all the things I think are ugly about me, so I think I brought him to the movie, particularly with Peter," Lana he tells E! News. "It is defective and it is important that we prove it, but that we still love someone, even if they are defective."
In addition, Lana opened up about how a conflict in a relationship is fine. "You don't grow, right, unless you have proof and make mistakes. You don't grow unless you have mistakes to grow, so I think it's okay to be a bit complicated. I think a little conflict is good."
Meanwhile, Noah, who currently has a relationship with the 22-year-old model. Alexis RenHe talked about the parallels between his character Peter and him as a partner.
"You know, (Peter) has taught me … he is so good to endure, you know? Of course, (Peter and Lara) have separated in the past and are back together and he is definitely a monogamist and I think he is fantastic how he shows so much respect and so much love and how he's so present with Lara Jean at all times. I think it's so beautiful. "
When asked if he is also the same in his current relationship, the 23-year-old actor tells E! News: "I've been like that. I've always been a very passionate person."
Charley Gallay / Getty images for Netflix
On the issue of whether it was harder to film the sequel, especially given the great success of the first, Noah simply said, "nothing changed."
"It was nice to be able to return to the set, but it was also nice to be in Vancouver with Lana and with everyone else and the new additions, like Jordan and Ross Butler"he tells E! News." It was special, it was spectacular. "
The actor also emphasized how natural it felt to step back from where he left his character and Lana's character. "It was no different, it is as if we had (filmed) the first (film) the day before," he shared.
Of course, E! News also sat down with Jordan, who is about to shake things up in Peter and Lara's relationship.
When describing his character and the new story, Jordan talked passionately about the author. Jenny HanThe intention to confuse people and challenge them with this new character.
"Jenny wrote a character to confuse people and challenge people. You fall in love with Peter, you fall in love with Peter and Lara and their connection and everything else, but it's like, wait for the next story … History. First love "Accidental. Coincidences. Dang, now without his fault, here is John Ambrose and now I also feel for him and I want to see him work with Lara, but I also like Peter," he tells E! News. "What are you supposed to do with that? Jenny does a beautiful job of putting the public in this situation."
And he adds: "You have the opportunity to live the wave of everything Lara Jean experiences and goes through. You can be part of this and feel that you are in the room and in your head and feel the feelings with her. The parallel of the journey of the simultaneous audience to that of Lara Jean is quite accurate. "
Stay tuned to see if Lara Jean chooses Peter Kavinsky or John Ambrose McClaren when To all the boys: P.S. I still love you starts airing on February 12.
