Lana Condor and Noah Centineo talk about their relationships in real life

Our favorite couple on the screen is back!

Wool Condor Y Noah Centineo they are preparing for the premiere of To all the boys: P.S. I still love you on Netflix, on February 12.

Talking exclusively with E! News, Lana, Noah and the latest addition to the cast Jordan Fisher, gave us all the details about what to expect from the highly anticipated sequel to 2018 To all the boys I've loved before.

Taking place a year after pretending to be boyfriend and girlfriend to make Noah's Peter Kavinsky character jealous, Lana Lara's character will be stepping on an unknown territory while navigating her first real relationship and learning to deal with the reality of dating with the most popular boy in school.

But if that was no longer difficult to navigate, Lana's character is about to test their relationship when John Ambrose McClaren (played by Jordan) enters the scene.

And, of course, you can't deny or forget the on-screen chemistry between Lana and Noah that we couldn't help wondering how their on-screen romance has impacted or influenced their real-life relationships, or vice versa.