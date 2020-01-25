Lady Buttons does it again in Yorkshire Rose | Racing news





Lady buttons

Lady Buttons landed at the Napoleons Casino Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Yorkshire Rose Mares & # 39; Hurdle in Doncaster for the second consecutive year in great style.

It seemed that the popular 10-year-old girl from Phil Kirby faced a much tougher paper test than 12 months ago and was not even thrown out as a favorite, despite having won a draw on the fences last time.

The honor of the 6-4 joint favoritism went to Floressa, the rookie in improvement of Nicky Henderson, who traveled well during much of the competition, but found himself in the sprint to the line after the final flight.

Timetochill was allowed an easy lead, but Irish Roe, Fleur Irelandise, Litterale Ci and the two market leaders were queuing in the second.

Lady Buttons was the last to challenge Sean Quinlan, who was riding her for the first time, and despite causing slight interference as she crawled to her right, she accelerated impressively to the delight of the crowd.

Irish Roe had two quarters and three quarters back in second place with Floressa third.

Kirby said: "That was probably his best career. Things probably didn't work in his favor because they were slow and he became a sprint."

"He won almost two miles and five last time, so I guess it wasn't going to be in his favor, but he was faster than them."

"I didn't feel any pressure today because I felt she would win. I thought she was as good as I've had her for a long time."

"I thought I would win everywhere today. I was bouncing."

"I don't know how many times you can keep doing it, maybe too much time. Now she's 10 years old. She overcomes these obstacles. It's good."

"We will do nothing now. We will decide later if we go to Cheltenham or Aintree. We will worry about that after a few days."

"The owners would like to run with her in Champion Chase, the mare race seems particularly hot. It may be better to go to Aintree and run in the race that was second last year."

"His last two races have been as good as the ones he has done."