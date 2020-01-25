KUWK: Kylie Jenner shares Stormi's adorable video stealing her drink and blowing bubbles in it!

%MINIFYHTML4f521ec4448794307d9c5167be66321611% %MINIFYHTML4f521ec4448794307d9c5167be66321612%

Kylie Jenner can't stop posting pictures and photos of her baby on social media, but who can blame her? After all, the girl is not only super adorable, but she always does interesting and fun things that should only be documented and shared with the world!

That said, this time, Stormi stole his mother's drink and can be seen blowing bubbles through the straw in the most recent video posted by Kylie on his IG account.

The clip begins with the almost 2-year-old boy, who wore a pink and mottled pajamas, and found Kylie's glass full of iced tea.

Then, it can be seen grabbing it and putting its mouth on the straw, but instead of sipping a little, Stormi begins to blow air, causing bubbling sounds to be emitted. How beautiful she is!

The cunning baby then looks around to see if anyone had caught her stealing the drink and playing with it.

The youngest of the Jenner sisters wrote in the caption: "He drank my whole drink (side-eye emoji)."

Obviously, she was just kidding about being salty. After all, the whole moment was too adorable for the young mother to bother to lose her drink.

Not to mention that he is launching a new makeup collection inspired by his little girl, so it is safe to say that they are still on good terms despite the theft of tea!

Earlier this month, Kylie announced that Stormi Collection would come out with a promotional video in which mother and daughter appeared.

Next to the clip, the makeup mogul wrote: "I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I discovered I was pregnant." A whole collection of @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. I can't wait for revelation! You are going to fall in love. The Stormi collection launches 2.1.20. "



