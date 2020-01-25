Kristaps Porzingis will be key while the Dallas Mavericks seek to fill the hole caused by Dwight Powell's injury | NBA News

The acquisition of Willie Cauley-Stein by the Mavericks will not fill the void left by the injured defensive axis Dwight Powell. The responsibility is now in his second star Kristaps Porzingis to intensify.

It seems everyone breaks their Achilles tendon these days. The new injury in vogue in the NBA today has claimed Kevin Durant, Rodney Hood and DeMarcus Cousins ​​only in recent years, along with Kobe Bryant, Wesley Matthews, Rudy Gay, Anderson Varejao, Brandon Jennings, Elton Brand, Mehmet. Okur, Voshon Leonard and Chauncey Billups in recent history. And for basketball players who depend on mobility and the ability to jump, it is a serious injury.

You can come back from anything these days, close enough. However, the fact that it is not an injury that ends his career does not change the fact that the season invariably ends. And so, when the Dallas Mavericks starting center, Dwight Powell, suffered his own Achilles tear this week, the Mavericks, a playoff team this year and an upstart external competitor for the Western Conference title, suddenly had a Great emptiness to fill. Powell had become a very important player for them.

Dwight Powell has been an important player for the Mavericks in his impressive season so far, so his injury leaves a great void.



When the Mavericks acquired Powell for the first time in December 2014, it wasn't even really him they were acquiring. Collected as an auxiliary piece in the exchange with the Boston Celtics by Rajon Rondo in exchange for the then useful Brandan Wright, the still useful Jae Crowder, the previously useful Jameer Nelson, a first-round pick and a second round pick, Rondo was supposed to be The meat of that deal. But that side of the procedures did not work, and Powell became the key returnee, constantly improving in his time as Maverick.

After a difficult start in his time with Dallas when he missed many shots in the elbow and ran things on both ends of the court, Powell continuously developed during those five years to become one of the most underrated role players in the NBA. His excellence in pick-and-roll, especially when he plays a two-man game with the veteran guard (and the one who suffered the Achilles break) JJ Barea, combined with a good bounce rate and high defensive energy has So far it has become an important energy reserve. great, and this year also as a starter.

In fact, one could argue that in the last two seasons, Powell has been one of the best low-profile players in the NBA. It will be noted for its absence, in part due to the shortage of options to replace it.

With the retirement of Dirk Nowitzki, Salah Mejri's departure and DeAndre Jordan's mandate were too short, the Mavericks relied heavily on Powell in the middle this season, as, like everyone else, they were updated to the new modern form of Think about the five points. Defensive mobility now has more priority than defensive immobility and pure edge protection between centers, and although Powell would renounce force in many clashes and has not yet developed the part that stretches the floor of this contemporary orthodoxy, its ability To open in dives and cuts with a game creator like Luka Doncic was a big part of why the Mavericks have the best offense in the NBA this season, as well as one of the best of all time.

Undoubtedly, the Mavericks brought Boban Marjanovic last summer, one of the world's greatest humans. It is also good, a player with soft hands and a softer touch that is always a pass over option for a hook shot or a short layout, and that has also added a jump shot range to that. Tap it and it will give you many points, and its large lane size also means that it always has a good bounce rate. In Powell's absence, then, Marjanovic's role and importance will increase a bit during the rest of the season.

However, they cannot increase too much, because Marjanovic will never succeed in certain clashes. No one but Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics is bigger than him, but everyone, including Tacko Fall, is faster laterally and, unable to climb the perimeter, Boban is always exploitable in the pick-and-roll. The Mavericks, therefore, need a center that can cover multiple areas of the court in defense and at the same time defend themselves offensively. And although Maxi Kleber is on the list and is fit for the purpose, he will need help.

To this end, Dallas has made two exchanges. The first saw them acquire Justin Patton of the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Isaiah Roby, a rookie on leg four for whom they had not found game time and were not likely to do so forward and that much of the season has passed in the G-League. However, also Patton, a former NBA first-round team that has barely reached the court so far in his three professional seasons due in part to injuries, but also to his unremarkable game. While theoretically it would fit the role of the defensively versatile center with some projected upside-down offensive tools, it has not yet become a regular reality. And it turns out that Dallas kept Patton for no more than a day after they made a second exchange, giving a second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Willie Cauley-Stein.

Image:

Willie Cauley-Stein goes up to the basket to score for the Golden State Warriors



This, potentially, is a reward. The Cauley-Stein race has stayed on the road in the last two seasons, to the point that it is now being exchanged for a second low-value assault (the choice is not even Dallas, it's the Utah Jazz, which has one of the best records in the NBA and, therefore, one of the worst picks in the draft) after signing only a minimum wage contract with the Warriors in the first place. Given that he was a sixth overall selected only four and a half years ago, and a defensive perspective that was once highly valued and that he could track the guards and protect the hoop while measuring seven feet tall, his lack of development as NBA player in the course of his career. In his career, his star, once bright, burned

Cauley-Stein has developed, no doubt, but on the wrong side. He entered the league as a minimum offensive player, but all his development and effort have reached that end in the NBA, and although he has developed as a finisher, role player, offensive rebounder, transition player and aggressor, the defensive potential for which he was once revered, it has never happened. And to a large extent, that has been due to their level of effort. Hugely prone to dropping his hands, Cauley-Stein has always wanted to develop and impress as an offensive player, but he has never bought on the defensive side at the NBA level as he did in Kentucky. and as a result, he has not been a superior NBA defender.

These things improved in his short time with Golden State, but only a little. And so, although he can score on the roll not too different from Powell, Cauley-Stein is a defensive and rebound rebate. Certainly, its acquisition is a good repair job, and for a nominal fee, Dallas did not even have to return to Golden State its own second-round pick, but not a player who has proven to be a great … receiver of minutes in a good team, nor seemed likely to be.

















With that in mind, the key for Dallas to maintain a competitive level of play in the center without Powell will be the Kristaps Porzingis game.

It is true that Porzingis, the regular starting power forward, is the one that needs to flank. It is also true that he has not been at his best or most consistent in his return of a year and a half lost due to an injury. While it is productive if it is lightning as a scorer and retains the ability to block shots that it always had, Porzingis has always been a rebounder below average and not a player built to handle the physical challenges around the basket, or the mentality to do it, however, better suited for the four points despite its tremendous height.

















That said, that height and the blocking ability of shot give Dallas the potential to play some intriguing alignments of small balls. The units with Porzingis in the five and, for example, Dorian Finney-Smith in the power forward position could expel opponents from the court and add a new wrinkle to an offensive that is already the best in the league. For Porzing is an individual, Powell's injury makes it even more important. And for Dallas as a team, the unfortunate injury can have a positive side effect if it can galvanize the game of its second star.

