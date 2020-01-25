Kimora Lee Simmons adopts a child: a black boy named GARY!

Kimora Lee Simmons is sister again, for the fifth time, this time she did it through adoption.

Kimora already has two daughters (Ming and Aoki) with her ex-husband Russell Simmons, a son (Kenzo) with her ex-husband Djimon Honsou and a son (Wolf) with her current husband Tim Leissner.

Kimora announced that she and Tim are adopting a 10-year-old black boy named Gary. They made the announcement to Us Weekly magazine.

This is what they report:

“He joins the family when Kimora's two daughters went to college. Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at New York University, and the next youngest (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard. Both began their university careers and joined Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat of Kimora Lee Simmons. Kimora now has all the children at home. Gary joins the sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner. "

And here are the pictures of the handsome young man: