Kimora Lee Simmons adopts a child: a black boy named GARY!

Kimora Lee Simmons is sister again, for the fifth time, this time she did it through adoption.

Kimora already has two daughters (Ming and Aoki) with her ex-husband Russell Simmons, a son (Kenzo) with her ex-husband Djimon Honsou and a son (Wolf) with her current husband Tim Leissner.

Kimora announced that she and Tim are adopting a 10-year-old black boy named Gary. They made the announcement to Us Weekly magazine.

