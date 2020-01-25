Kenya Moore recalls RHOA's NeNe Ball and Shades escape "Relevant forever,quot;

Kenya Moore surprised some of her fans with the last photo she shared on her social media account. It's from RHOA and NeNe Leakes is also in the picture. Just check out the Kenyan post below.

‘#FBF remembering the #ForeverRelevant ball? #RHOA could not label "all,quot; because 🤷🏾‍♀️ without shadow is blocked, ’Kenya wrote.

Someone said: "Kenya, I have loved you since 2015, please give me a shout,quot; gone with the wind "."

A follower cast shadow on NeNe and posted this: ‘Magnificent! Nene is in menopause blocking people and acting as if she were in high school! I guess some people never grow up no matter how OLD they become. "

Another fan said: Toda All that surgery and NeNE still looks silly! Kenya, you look beautiful as always. "

Someone else posted this: ‘I really smiled from ear to ear! This is the beautiful Kenya inside and out that we all want to see. When they go down, we go up! "

One commenter wrote: ‘I just died 😂😂😂 Kenya is everything. Happy birthday, Queen 👑, and another fan said: ‘On the one hand, Nono embodied more his costume at that event. She killed him like Grace Jones. There were also several faces, veneers, noses and a couple of breast jobs. "

An Instagram installer said: "I miss this era. Of course we love drama, shadow and good reading, but now I don't know what to say, people trying to spit people are too much."

Someone else sprang up over Kenya and posted: Solo I just have to say that you are my favorite housewife this season! I love the new energy. "

In other news, Kenya celebrated its 49th anniversary yesterday.

She wanted to mark this event with a beautiful photo and a powerful message she shared on her social media account, and fans were amazed.



