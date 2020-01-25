Kenya Moore celebrated her 49th birthday: marked the event with this powerful message and a stunning photo

Kenya Moore celebrated its 49th anniversary yesterday. She wanted to mark this event with a beautiful photo and a powerful message she shared on her social media account.

& # 39; Happy birthday to me! Luckily a year has passed! Despite the turmoil, there has been a constant positive force of love and light in my life. God brought this Angel to my world, which is the miracle known as Brooklyn, and every day is my birthday. How did she get here? Why did she choose me? She knew that I needed her much more than she needed me. You are my life Brooklyn, my happiness, my joy and the unconditional love that I expected all my life ", Kenya began the legend of its publication.

Have you got my grandmother's spirit. She left me so I could have you. I live all my life for you. You are all that is good in me and inspire me to be better every day. You are my legacy. My only wish for a birthday is for God to continue covering you and bless you forever and ever. I pray for these things Jehovah in the name of your son Jesus Christ. Amen. ❤️👶🏽 #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #unconditionallove, "Kenya concluded.

Claudia Jordan said: Oh Oh, this is the most beautiful photo! You and your angel simply radiate happiness and love. I am very happy for you @thekenyamoore ❤️ ’

Someone commented: & # 39; HAPPY BIRTHDAY @thekenyamoore OMG today is a QUEEN 👸🏾 …… .. I defend you as if you were my mother because I love you on my screen and since 2012 you have been a constant reminder to me. after my dreams and NEVER give up because you can have things that are in your heart … # TeamTwirl LOVES YOU 💜💜💜💜 & # 39;

A follower said: Feliz Happy birthday beautiful !! I can't wait for everyone to celebrate with you tonight! 😘 ’and someone else posted this:‘ Happy birthday and many more! May God continue to bless you and your beautiful daughter! 🙏😊❤️ ’

Someone else posted: ‘Happy birthday, Kenya! Beautiful and inspiring photo! Your daughter is really adorable. May God bless your family! & # 39;

Kenya made her fans happy the other day when she posted a video of her sweet baby, Brooklyn Daly.



