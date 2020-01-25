Kenneth Petty & Meek Mill enter a confrontation in a store and we have the details (exclusive details)

%MINIFYHTMLe5e9ec6f1dc99a696383e3ec6eedd85a11% %MINIFYHTMLe5e9ec6f1dc99a696383e3ec6eedd85a12%

TSR exclusive details: Whew chileeee! Meek Mill and Kenneth Petty were seen on camera having a little verbal altercation inside a clothing store in West Hollywood, but we have tea about what really happened, and it's LIPTON!

Apparently, Meek was shopping in Mayfield with about 10 of his boys, when Nicki Minaj and Kenneth entered the same store. Our source tells us that Meek approached Kenneth to try to crush the meat that was between them, but Kenneth was not at that time!

Our source, who witnessed the confrontation, tells us that Kenneth wanted Meek to maintain the same energy he always had, and asked Meek to come out to speak one by one. Well, the situation intensified and the Meek boys began to get involved. Everyone left and apparently Meek wasn't here for one on one.

He was heard saying "I am a boss," when Kenneth asked for one on one. Eventually things spread once security was involved!

