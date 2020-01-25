Kawhi Leonard publishes his first triple-double and gets 33 points when LA Clippers beat the Heat in Miami | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and had his first triple double in his career when Los Angeles beat the Heat in Miami.

NBA results Friday night LA Clippers 122-117 Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets 113-106 Pelicans of New Orleans

Milwaukee Bucks 116-103 Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors 118-112 New York Knicks

Boston Celtics 109-98 Orlando Magic

Atlanta Hawks 111-140 Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets 131-124 Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies 125-112 Detroit Pistons

Phoenix Suns 103-99 San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings 98-91 Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers 129-119 Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard scored 17 of his 33 highest points in the game in the crucial third quarter and had his first triple double in his career when Los Angeles beat the hosts Miami, 122-117.

The Heat, which lost only for the second time in 22 games at home, was led by Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists before leaving with a right ankle injury in the last quarter. Miami lacked three rotation players: guard Goran Dragic (calf injury), Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) and Justise Winslow (back).

















Leonard, who rested in the previous Los Angeles game, a loss to the Hawks in Atlanta, also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The escort of the Clippers Landry Shamet had 22 points.

















Denver Nuggets 113-106 Pelicans of New Orleans

















Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr and Torrey Craig had double doubles when the Denver Nuggets won in New Orleans, 113-106.

Zion Williamson had his second consecutive strong performance in an effort to lose for the Pelicans. The first overall draft option had 15 points (in 7 of 9 shots) and six rebounds in 20 minutes two nights after scoring 22 points in 18 minutes of a loss to San Antonio in his long-awaited NBA debut.

















Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Porter had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Craig had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hart matched Williamson by scoring 15 for New Orleans.

Milwaukee Bucks 116-103 Charlotte Hornets

















Giannis Antetokounmpo organized a show with 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, raising the Milwaukee Bucks to a 116-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in the first game of the regular NBA season in Paris.

After the teams fought for a tie at 78 through three quarters, the Bucks walked away with an 11-2 burst that featured a three-point game Antetokounmpo, three free throws by Kyle Korver after he received a foul in a 3-point shot attempt, and a 3-point jumper from Khris Middleton.

Eric Bledsoe backed Antetokounmpo with 20 points for the Bucks, and George Hill contributed 16 points.

The top-bench game kept Charlotte in the game, with Malik Monk reserve leading all scorers with 31 points, while Marvin Williams added 18. Devonte & # 39; Graham finished with 19 points to go with a total of seven bounces

Toronto Raptors 118-112 New York Knicks

















Kyle Lowry scored a total of 26 points, as Toronto contained a furious rally in the fourth quarter of host New York to get its sixth straight victory, 118-112.

Pascal Siakam had 23 points and combined with Lowry to score the 12 end points: seven for Siakam and five for Lowry. Fred VanVleet scored 16 points, while Norman Powell (16 points) and Serge Ibaka (14 points) reached two digits from the bank for Toronto.

Marcus Morris Sr (21 points, 10 rebounds), Julius Randle (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Elfrid Payton (13 points, 11 assists) had double doubles for the Knicks, who led up to 13 points in the first quarter and made a deficit Total of 12 points in the fourth quarter, but could not take the lead and finally succumbed to defeat.

Kemba Walker scored 37 points, Gordon Hayward added 22 and the short-handed Boston Celtics beat host Orlando Magic, 109-98, for his third straight victory.

Hayward also had 14 rebounds, and Daniel Theis contributed 16 points. Boston played without two of his three best scorers in Jayson Tatum (right groin strain) and Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain), and the key reserve Enes Kanter also came out with a bruise on his right hip.

Evan Fournier had a total of 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 17 and 12 rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 12 for the Magic, who lost for the fourth time in his last five.

Atlanta Hawks 111-140 Oklahoma City Thunder

















Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points to take host Oklahoma City Thunder to a total of points in the season during a 140-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points when the Thunder won his fourth consecutive game. Dennis Schroder added 21 points and Mike Muscala had 14 to help the Oklahoma City subs score 58 points.

John Collins shot 13 of 16 overall and scored 28 points for the Hawks, who have lost three of four and seven of 10. Trae Young also lost 26 points, fresh from the news that will start in the All-Star Game, and Cam Reddish was 20.

Houston Rockets 131-124 Minnesota Timberwolves

















Russell Westbrook combined 45 points with 10 assists in Minneapolis and when the Houston Rockets extended the losing skid of the Minnesota Timberwolves to eight games with a 131-124 victory.

Westbrook scored 27 points in the second half and dominated the final straight to help the Rockets defend themselves against the Timberwolves, who tried to unite behind Karl-Anthony Towns (30 points, 12 rebounds) and Andrew Wiggins (28 points).

















With James Harden scoring 12 points in the offseason in 3 of 13 shots, including 0 of 6 from a three-point range, the Rockets turned to bodyguards Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers to support Westbrook. Gordon added 27 points in the season and Rivers scored 16 points. Westbrook also caught six rebounds and finished 13 of 13 from the free throw line.

Phoenix Suns 103-99 San Antonio Spurs

















Devin Booker accumulated 35 points and distributed 10 assists while the Phoenix Suns ran a final run in the second quarter and timely baskets in the final stretch to finish the winning streak of three San Antonio Spurs games, 103-99.

The Suns led by six points in the last quarter and never gave up the advantage. San Antonio was within a point five times in the last 12 minutes, but could never move forward. It was Booker's sixth double-double of the year and his eighteenth game of the season with 30 or more points.

Dario Saric scored 20 points for Phoenix, with Kelly Oubre Jr. adding 16, Ricky Rubio hitting 11 and Deandre Ayton contributing 10 points and getting 11 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 30 points in 10 of 15 shots. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 points, and Derrick White scored 13 for San Antonio.

Memphis Grizzlies 125-112 Detroit Pistons

















Jaren Jackson Jr had 29 points and Dillon Brooks contributed 27 when visitors Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Piston in Detroit, 125-112.

Rookie Ja Morant contributed 16 points and 12 assists, Brandon Clarke had 15 points and 11 rebounds from the bench and De & # 39; Anthony Melton added 14 points and five assists for Memphis.

Derrick Rose led Detroit, which was missing the Andre Drummond center (lip) and the initial wings Bruce Brown and Tony Snell (flu), with 22 points and eight assists. Christian Wood contributed 20 points and six rebounds from the bench, while Reggie Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk and Langston Galloway scored 14 points each. Thon Maker contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

Sacramento Kings 98-91 Chicago Bulls

















Buddy Hield scored 21 points on 7 of 12 shots from the bank and Sacramento walked away in the fourth quarter to defeat host Chicago Bulls, 98-91.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points for the Kings and De & # 39; Aaron Fox finished with 18. Sacramento broke a streak of six straight losses and recorded its first victory since January 7 against the Phoenix Suns.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls. Chandler Hutchison had 11 points from the bench and Thaddeus Young and Kris Dunn finished with 10 for Chicago, which lost for the second time in the last three games.

Indiana Pacers 129-119 Golden State Warriors

















TJ McConnell, Jeremy Lamb and TJ Warren contributed baskets to a key race in the fourth quarter, allowing the Indiana Pacers to stop the Golden State Warriors 129-118 in San Francisco.

Warren finished with 33 points on the team when the Pacers overcame a slow start to win for the third time in four games on a western swing.

Doug McDermott drilled six triples on the way to 24 points from the bank to Indiana. Domantas Sabonis and Lamb contributed 16 points each, while McConnell and Aaron Holiday had 12 each. Sabonis also completed a double double with a set of 10 rebounds. He also found time for eight assists, tying McConnell for team honors in that category.

D & # 39; Golden State Angelo Russell led all scorers with 37 points. Glenn Robinson III added 18 points, and Marquese Chriss had 13 as a starting center instead of Willie Cauley-Stein, who is reportedly being changed to the Dallas Mavericks. Alec Burks had 11 and Draymond Green 10 as part of a double double with 11 assists.

