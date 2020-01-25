Karolina Pliskova leaves the Australian Open in third round | Tennis news

Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber win victories in straight sets, but the sixth Swiss seeder Belinda Bencic comes out





Karolina Pliskova became the highest seed to leave the female singles in Melbourne

World number 2 Karolina Pliskova joined the seed list to leave the Australian Open in the third round after a loss in straight sets against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Pliskova suffered a loss of 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) against the 30th seed, as the Czech became the highest seed to leave the women's team, one day after the defending champion Naomi Osaka and 23 times Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams was also eliminated.

Pavlyuchenkova, who had lost his previous six games against Pliskova, had a 4-1 lead in the first set and a 2-0 lead in the second before winning the key points in the playoffs to achieve victory in two hours and 25 minutes. .

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won two Grand Slam junior titles, even at the Australian Open in 2006

"It still hasn't sunk. I'm still in the game and I'm focusing on the next point," Pavlyuchenkova said.

"I was thinking that if I take one or two games in her service, that would be amazing because she is the queen ace on the tour, so that was my goal, so I was concentrating on returning well."

The 28-year-old will face the three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round after the German defeated the Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3.

Wimbledon Champion Simona Halep He offered an impressive performance to avoid any inconvenience by beating Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-1 and 6-4.

Simona Halep still doesn't lose a set while aiming for a third Grand Slam title

Halep broke each of Putintseva's service games in the first set before the Romanian fourth seed faced more severe resistance in the second, finally securing victory when Putintseva scored a slice.

The 2018 Australian Open runner-up will face 16th place Elise Mertens after the Belgian defeated the American Catherine Bellis of 20 years 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-0.

The sixth Swiss seed, Belinda Bencic, suffered a 6-0, 6-1 loss against Estonia Anett Kontaveit in 49 minutes

Kontaveit, the 28th seed, won the first nine games when he beat last year's US Open semifinalist.

The 24-year-old, who has not yet progressed beyond the fourth round in a Grand Slam, will meet 18-year-old Pole. Iga Swiatek after she beat the 19th seed Donna Vekic 7-5 6-3.

