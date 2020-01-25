Kandi Burruss shares adorable photo of Baby Blaze Tucker

Kandi Burruss shared a beautiful picture of her baby, Blaze Tucker, and fans are here for that. They praise the RHOA star in the comments as if there was no tomorrow.

"The youngest of the group has been sleeping beautifully!" Kandi subtitled his post.

Someone said: Dios My God! You're giving world baby fever or maybe it's just me "and another follower posted this:" She looks like Riley "@kandi beautiful."

One commenter said: "She is beautiful Kandi, congratulations on another blessing you like @kandi," and someone else posted this: ‘Stunnnner. I hope she looks like Todd's little chocolate daughter. She is so pretty. Or Riley. 🤷🏿‍♀️ ’

Someone else said: ‘@kandi, you have some strong genes! She looks like Riley and Ace. Too cute, "and a follower posted this:" I can't wait to meet my own gummy bear in September! Blaze is sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooobs perfect! 😩 ’

One commenter said: "She is beautiful! Well done! Enjoy your new bundle of joy! God bless your family!" And another person published: "If I had one, I would be a,quot; modern "baby because I didn't I would despise! I can't wait for a grandson to spoil! She's so cute! & # 39;

A fan wrote: ‘So cute and sweet. Sleep, eat, urinate, defecate and grow! I could kiss all that sweet face. God bless her. & # 39;

Another follower said: "She is a perfect congratulation for you and your family."

As you probably know, Blaze Tucker came to this world through a substitute. Not long ago, it was revealed that Kandi had conducted several interviews in which he spoke about his decision to use a substitute to welcome his third child.

Kandi also said that she and her husband Todd Tucker are always grateful for their substitute. Since baby Blaze entered their lives, they couldn't be happier.



