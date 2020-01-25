Kandi Burruss makes fans laugh with this fun post

Kandi Burruss makes fans laugh with a post she shared on her social media account. Without further comments, here it is:

Kenya Moore jumped into the comments section and posted this: ‘Hahahahaha, this is very good. ❤️❤️ ’

Someone exclaimed: ‘Yess Kandi !!!! What is your screen name … I'm trying to see sumthin, "and another follower said:" Kandi, I'm done with you and that picture of Tinder. "

One of Kandi's friends said: "You have the perfect ass, now deliver it, you don't need it, let me borrow for a few weeks!"

Someone posted this: ‘Whoa … that tinder profile amazes me. I didn't expect that from you. Lol, "and another surprised fan said:" Lmfao. Tinder blocked me. They were co * k blocking very hard. I'm tagged hahaha. Our last photo looks the same. Sorta Mine is not public lmfao. You look great by the way ❤️ ’

A commentator joked and said: "WHEWEWWW I know that Kaela and Riley are about to block you for the tinder photo."

Kandi also wanted to celebrate Kenya Moore's birthday, so she shared the same beautiful photo that Kenya posted on her own social media account.

‘Happy birthday @thekenyamoore !!!! I hope this year brings you so much joy! I love this picture of you and @thebrooklyndaly. Happiness is upon you! Everyone give @thekenyamoore some birthday love! Ndi ’Kandi captioned the photo.

One of Kandi's followers posted this: "Happy birthday @thekenyamoore. I hope you're having a great day!"

A fan wrote: ‘You have grown back in me. Not that you care what I feel. But I'm digging this Kandi ’

Kandi surprised her fans the other day when she shared a photo of herself 18 years ago. It was when his godson was born. Her followers said she looks the same.

Ad

Kandi has been living her best life these days, especially since her daughter Blaze Tucker came into the world.



Post views:

12