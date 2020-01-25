Judgment of political judgment: who is on Trump's defense team? The | News

%MINIFYHTML9b96daff2cfc5c72848e1c4ab56ba4c711% %MINIFYHTML9b96daff2cfc5c72848e1c4ab56ba4c712%

Largely hidden from public view during the multi-month political trial process, attorneys charged with defending the president of the United States, Donald Trump, from charges that he abused his power and obstructed a congressional investigation that came out of the shadows this week and denounced her as a "ridiculous farce." proceedings against the president.

The Senate will turn its attention to the Trump team of lawyers on Saturday when they begin their initial arguments to defend Trump.

Here is a look at the Trump defense team's lawyers:

Pat Cipollone (team leader)

The president's chief litigator, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, appeared before the Senate this week and accused House Democrats of trying to subvert the will of the American people by annulling an election.

"They are not here to steal an election, they are here to steal two elections," Cipollone said. "They want to get Trump off the ballot. They are asking the Senate to attack one of the most sacred rights we have as Americans: the right to elect our president."

White House lawyer Pat Cipollone speaks during opening arguments at the US Senate Trump's trial trial (US Senate TV / Reuters)

Cipollone, a White House lawyer since December 2018, advised the president during Russia's investigation of former special advisor Robert Mueller and was instrumental in managing his response to Ukrainian questions when they first arose. A graduate of the University of Chicago law school, Laura Ingraham of Fox News introduced him to Trump during the 2016 campaign and, as an official told the Wall Street Journal, he has been "stapled by his side,quot; since then.

The two are so close, in fact, that the House of Representatives political trial officials said they can be a "material witness,quot; to many of the facts of the case against Trump. In a letter to Cipollone, the Democrats warned that the possible overlap between their duties as a Trump defender and witness "threatens to undermine the integrity of the pending trial."

Jay Sekulow

Jay Sekulow, Trump's personal lawyer, has been instrumental in preventing the president's financial records from ending up in the hands of Congress or those of state prosecutors in New York.

A radio show host and frequent television commentator has argued before the United States Supreme Court 12 times, mainly on behalf of Christian groups.

Trump's personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, speaks to the media during a break in the political trial of President Donald Trump, (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

Until now, he has been the lawyer who went to the microphones during breaks.

"We will refute and refute, and we will present an affirmative case tomorrow," he told reporters on Friday.

Ken Starr

The former special lawyer whose investigation of Bill Clinton led to his dismissal in 1998, Ken Starr had little public connection with Trump before this week's trial. However, of the whole table, he has the greatest experience of political judgment and was once the attorney general of the United States.

Ken Starr testifies on the House Education and Workforce Committee (File: Lauren Victoria Burke / AP Photo)

Robert Ray

Another former independent lawyer with experience in political trial, Robert Ray succeeded Starr in the Clinton case and wrote the final report on his alleged irregularity.

Pam Bondi

Pam Bondi, a former county attorney and Florida attorney general, is admired by Trump for his telegenic qualities in his defense and is expected to play a public relations and communications role in the trial.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi listens to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions while speaking at the 2018 Winter National Association of Prosecutors General Meeting in Washington, DC (File: Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Pat philbin

Pat Philbin, a Cipollone deputy, was a partner in a major Washington DC law firm before joining the Trump administration. Philbin, politically appointed to the Department of Justice during the George W. Bush administration, played a role in closing an internal espionage plan that the Bush House wanted to enact following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Mike Purple

Another White House lawyer deputy, Mike Purpura, joined the staff shortly after the Democrats took control of the House and took the initiative to protect the White House from congressional investigations.

White House deputy Mike Purpura speaks on the floor of the Senate (Senate Television / AP Photo)

Purpura, a former New York City prosecutor and another veteran of the George W. Bush administration, wrote in the past to defend the notion of executive privilege.

Alan Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz, a former professor at Harvard Law School and a lawyer for the stars, claims to have voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has expressed support for Joe Biden in the 2020 race. But his book, The Case Against the Democratic House Impeaching Trump, and frequent television appearances caught Trump's attention and brought him to the team to address constitutional arguments against political trial and impeachment.

Alan Dershowitz leaves the Federal Court of Manhattan in New York (File: Mike Segar / Reuters)

Jane Raskin

Another face of Florida on Trump's team is Jane Raskin, a former federal prosecutor who once worked with Mueller in Boston and, much later, helped defend Trump from the special lawyer's investigation.

Eric Herschmann

The group is completed by Eric Herschmann, a partner at the New York firm Kasowitz Benson Torres, who has represented Trump for decades in everything from divorce proceedings to accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior and bankruptcy cases.

Others

In addition to the lawyers, Trump announced Monday night that he would take eight Republicans to the Senate who were firmly with him in the House to advise on the broader effort. The team includes members who were part of the judicial, intelligence, oversight and foreign affairs committees that carried out the investigation.

House Republicans include senior Judicial Committee member Doug Collins of Georgia, senior Supervisory Committee member Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Representatives Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Debbie Lesko of Arizona, Mark Meadows of North Carolina , John Ratcliffe of Texas and Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin of New York.

It was said that Senate leaders, including the majority leader, Mitch McConnell, were lukewarm about bringing the members of the House initially, saying they wanted to avoid the circus atmosphere of the House's procedures, but they yielded and they allowed the representatives to assume secondary roles advising the rest of the defense team on communication strategies and preparation for the question and answer sessions.