Judgment of political judgment: what did the Trump defense team argue? The | USA news

In just two hours, the lawyers of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, told senators on Saturday that the efforts of the Democrats to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous,quot; precedent in an election year.

It was the first day of his initial arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against Trump.

White House attorney Pat Cipollone, head of the defense team, told senators that they would deny voters their right to give their opinion on Trump in the November 3 presidential election if they find him guilty and expel him now.

The Democrats argued earlier this week that Trump should be dismissed for encouraging Ukraine to interfere in the elections by pressing his leader to dig up former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

The defense tried to change that argument for electoral interference against the Democrats by warning about the dismissal of a president less than 10 months before the American people vote on whether he will be granted a second term.

"Despite everything they talk about electoral interference … they are here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in the history of the United States, and we cannot allow that to happen. It would violate our Constitution. It would violate our history." It would violate our obligations to the future. " Cipollona said.

The House of Representatives led by the Democrats accused Trump last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, setting the stage for the Senate trial led by Republicans.

Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Senate, where a two-thirds vote is required to condemn and dismiss a president from office. No Republican senator has expressed support for his expulsion.

Trump denies having done anything wrong.

& # 39; Very consistent & # 39;

The main focus of the case of the Democrats is a phone call last July in which Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Biden about allegations of unsubstantiated corruption.

Democrats say Trump was trying to find dirt in Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, to help the president win a second term.

Democratic representative Adam Schiff, head of the prosecution, told senators this week that the pressure campaign on Ukraine was a "corrupt scheme,quot; in which Trump also temporarily froze nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Trump is also accused of obstructing Congress by telling administration officials to ignore requests to testify or produce documents for a House investigation into the Ukrainian matter.

Cipollone said that removing Trump from the ballot in November would mean having to "tear out all the ballots in this country on his own initiative, take that decision away from the American people."

"They are asking you to do something very, very consistent and, I would tell you … very, very dangerous," he said.

At the conclusion of the initial arguments on Friday, Schiff warned that Trump would again abuse his power unless he was removed from office and urged Republican senators to show "real political courage,quot; and support a Democratic motion later in the trial for more witnesses

Case "very convincing,quot; for witnesses

Trump's team also made some claims on Saturday that Democrats say they are false, including the claim that the president's lawyers were excluded from the political trial investigation.

That claim came despite the fact that a formal invitation was extended to the Trump White House lawyers, who rejected the initiation.

Cipollone in a letter on December 6 told the House Judiciary Committee that "House Democrats wasted enough time from the United States with this farce,quot; and that Trump's team did not participate in the hearings.

The first round of hearings, conducted by the House Intelligence Committee, was not open to the participation of the Trump team. However, Republicans on the three committees that conduct the investigation were allowed to participate. These hearings resembled the investigation phase of criminal cases when the subject of the investigation is generally not presented. Trump complained about not being invited, then said no when the next panel invited him.

The House of Representatives' Democratic Accusation Manager, the chairman of the House of Representatives Judicial Committee, Jerrold Nadler, arrives in the Senate with carts of documents while work on the political trial trial of President Donald Trump resumes (J Scott Applewhite / Reuters)

An important question that the Senate must still answer is whether the witnesses will be called. Before the opening arguments began, the Republican-led chamber rejected almost a dozen amendments to Senate rules that would have cited individuals and documents to be included in the trial.

Democrats want to call at least four witnesses, including former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and interim White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's session, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's lawyers "did something they did not intend. They made a really convincing cause as to why the Senate should call to witnesses and documents. "

The main Senate Democrat added that Trump's team "kept saying there are no eyewitness accounts, but there are people who have eyewitness accounts: the four witnesses and the four sets of documents we have asked for."

Most Republicans have solidified around the argument that the House should have sued witnesses who refused to testify about Trump's orders, instead of resorting to the Senate to demand their testimony. Others have suggested that the case has not been convincing enough.

It would take four Republican senators to join the Democratic minority to look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

According to a new survey by the Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center, approximately seven out of 10 respondents, including most Republicans and Democrats, said Trump should allow top advisors to appear as witnesses. The survey showed that the public is more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump from office than say no, 40-45 percent. But a considerable percentage, 14 percent, said they didn't know enough to have an opinion.

Whats Next?

Saturday's session was relatively short because Republicans want to keep most of their arguments by early next week when they expect the television audience to be higher.

Republican-led Senate-approved rules give each side up to 24 hours for three days to present initial arguments, although Trump's defense team has said he probably won't use his time.

Trump speaks during a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (File: Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

Before Monday, expect Trump's critics and advocates to attend US political talk shows on Sunday morning to continue presenting their arguments for and against the president.

Trump is only the third American president to be accused. No president has been removed from office for removal, a mechanism that the founders of the nation, concerned about a monarch who heads the United States, devised to dismiss a president for "treason, bribery or other crimes and misdemeanors." One, Richard Nixon, resigned from an impending indictment.