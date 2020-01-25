Jose Mourinho and Ralph Hasenhuttl agree that FA Cup repetitions should be discarded | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf68e216c6620860e82635db7c4f65ad911% %MINIFYHTMLf68e216c6620860e82635db7c4f65ad912%

The winter holidays of Tottenham and Southampton were interrupted after the 1-1 draw on Saturday





%MINIFYHTMLf68e216c6620860e82635db7c4f65ad913% %MINIFYHTMLf68e216c6620860e82635db7c4f65ad914% Ralph Hasenhuttl and Jose Mourinho agreed that no repetitions of the FA Cup are needed

Jose Mourinho and Ralph Hasenhuttl agreed that the repetition of the FA Cup of Tottenham and Southampton is a game they could do without.

The winter holidays on both sides of the Premier League are now shortened after the 1-1 draw in the fourth round draw at St Mary's.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Southampton will now see their winter vacations interrupted due to the repetitions of the fourth round of the FA Cup, which will be played one week from February 3.

The Spurs seemed to have done enough to put their name on the hat after Son Heung-min gave them the lead, but Sofiane Boufal's 87-minute leveler secured a replay next week.

The Saints and the Spurs had to be delayed two weeks after the Premier League games next weekend, but now they will fight again, almost certainly on February 5.

Son celebrates putting the Spurs ahead in St Mary & # 39; s

"It is a result that keeps us alive, that keeps us in a draw," Mourinho said. "It's a result we don't need, we don't need to play one more game, but it's better to play than not play."

"We were very close to winning. We are in the competition. It will affect (the winter holidays) a bit. There is one more game we have to play."

"It's not a personal situation, Ralph told me the same thing, we don't need one more game. But I think he and I both prefer to play again than to be out."

Hasenhuttl believes that repetitions should be ruled out and revealed that Southampton will now have to cancel flights for its warm weather break.

1:06 José Mourinho praised the professionalism of Christian Eriksen, but acknowledged the situation surrounding his possible transfer to Inter Milan, so late in the transfer window is unpleasant for Tottenham. José Mourinho praised the professionalism of Christian Eriksen, but acknowledged the situation surrounding his possible transfer to Inter Milan, so late in the transfer window is unpleasant for Tottenham.

"Flights are canceled," he said. "In the end I think we should have extra time, it's a cup game and we should have a winner or a loser."

"Now we have a replay on our winter vacation and that makes no sense to me. This game deserved to have a winner or a loser. It was so intense, it was exciting for fans and that is what a cup game should be about being about .

"We have enough games, so if you have a draw after 90 minutes, go overtime and a penalty. That's what cup games are all about. Now we have to go there."