Jordan Spieth produces a remarkable hole in Torrey Pines | Golf news

Jordan Spieth was so out of position on the 15th that he was not within range of television cameras, but produced a remarkable chip-in for an unlikely birdie

Jordan Spieth produced an early contender for the best chip-in of the year after achieving a remarkable hole on day three of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Spieth needed something to cheer up Torrey Pines after seemingly plummeting during the third round, his fifth bogey of the day at 13 left him three more for the round and one less for the tournament.

The three-time major champion seemed likely to launch another shot on the 15th when his approach flew to the green and stopped at the lush near the grandstand.

Spieth was so out of position that he was not within reach of television cameras, and the only clue we had that a player was down there was that fans in the stands were looking over the barriers.

Then a ball appeared and threw itself on the fringe, heading to the left of the pin, but Spieth had clearly made the ideal contact and chose the perfect line, his ball took the great leap from left to right and rolled down the slope before falling in The hole to the beat.

It was a welcome relief for Spieth, who has been ranked 45th in the world rankings and remains without a victory since The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017. Maybe an opportunity like this can revive his career?

Watch the video above to see Spieth's amazing birdie hole in Torrey Pines. Live coverage continues until the conclusion of Sunday at Sky Sports Golf.