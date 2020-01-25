Jordan Sinnott: Matlock player dies after serious assault | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbbad15e278c7ad63cbb2ac68d0868edf11% %MINIFYHTMLbbad15e278c7ad63cbb2ac68d0868edf12%







Matlock Town defender Jordan Sinnott died at age 25 after a serious assault Friday night.

The former Huddersfield Town defender suffered a skull fracture and died in the hospital just after 6 p.m. on Saturday surrounded by his family.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Nottinghamshire police have launched a murder investigation and asked for witnesses of two large-scale riots in downtown Retford.

Police attended Dominie Cross pub after a report of up to eight people involved in a parking incident just after 11.25 p.m. Friday.

Then, officers helped ambulance teams treat Sinnott after he was found unconscious around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson said: "Mr. Sinnott's death is a sad and significant event in this investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Mr. Sinnott, whom our specialist officers continue to support in this incredibly difficult time.

TO UPDATE: A murder investigation was initiated after Jordan Sinnott died just before 6 p.m. from this night. A 27-year-old man remains in custody as part of that investigation. Our complete updated statement is here: https://t.co/DYlUCO1w8j – Notts Police (@nottspolice) January 25, 2020

"The focus of our investigation team will continue to identify those responsible and bring them to justice and, while we have made an arrest at an early stage of our investigations, we are appealing to anyone who has been in the center of the city of Retford late last night and early hours this morning to introduce yourself.

"This incident occurred at a very busy time and we believe there are still a series of witnesses who have not yet appeared who may have vital information on how a young man came to lose his life so tragically."

"I would like to directly appeal to anyone who has witnessed any incident to contact the Nottinghamshire Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information they may have."

Sinnott was borrowed in Matlock by Alfreton Town. Both teams canceled their games this weekend citing "tragic and unforeseen consequences."

Keith Brown, the executive director of Matlock, said: "His family and friends were with him by his side and we sent our deepest condolences at this sad moment."

A statement from Alfreton added: "Jordan was a model soccer player and an exceptional talent during his time at Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, the assistant and the players with whom he went on the field."

"The club would ask that the privacy of all Reds and Jordan's family and friends be respected during this delicate time."

Sinnott also played for Altrincham, Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town and had a spell on Bury borrowed.

His father Lee played for Watford and participated in the 1984 FA Cup final against Everton. He also played for other clubs such as Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town.

Soccer Saturday and our digital platforms previously reported that Sinnott had passed away, which at the time was incorrect. We would like to apologize for any anguish caused.