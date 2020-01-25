Jordan Sinnott: Former Huddersfield defender suffers life-threatening injuries | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf4255c06bdd61f92f7809aaed4bf31b611% %MINIFYHTMLf4255c06bdd61f92f7809aaed4bf31b612%







Former Huddersfield defender Jordan Sinnott suffered a fractured skull fracture after an incident in Nottinghamshire Friday night.

Police said the 25-year-old, who is loaned in Matlock Town from Alfreton Town, was found unconscious around 2 am Saturday morning in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

Sinnott received on-site treatment and is being treated in the hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the Dominie Cross pub in Retford after a report that up to eight people had been involved in a parking disturbance just after 11:25 pm Friday.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody. Detectives continue their investigations into both incidents.

Both Matlock and Alfreton canceled their games this weekend, citing "tragic and unforeseen consequences."

This information is contrary to a report on Soccer Saturday and our digital platforms the previous Saturday, when it was reported that Sinnott had died. We would like to apologize for any anguish caused.