Jon Rahm put himself at the head of the Farmers Insurance Open after shooting a 7 under 65 on Saturday, while Tiger Woods stayed five drifting shots.

Rahm produced a third ghost-free round at Torrey Pines in San Diego, making an eagle and five little birds in the South Field.

The 2017 Spanish champion escaped 111 yards in the second pair 4 after a birdie in the first before collecting shots in the sixth and ninth.

Rahm made more birdies at age 13 and 16 to reach 12 low, and then maintained a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer (71).

Rory McIlroy produced his best equal round of the tournament with a 5 below 67 to reach 9 below and a tie for the third.

The Northern Irishman sits next to Sung Kang (67), Harry Higgs (69) and Cameron Champ (68) in the final round.

Woods, meanwhile, had a bright start by holing four birdies in the first nine to reach two of the leaders.

A bogey at 11 slowed him down and, although he made a great save in the last, the seven-time champion seems to be too far behind.

Tyler McCumber (68), Tony Finau (68), Marc Leishman (68), Patrick Reed (70), Sebastian Cappelen (71), Brandt Snedeker (72) and JB Holmes (71) have a shot ahead of Woods in a tie for the seventh

Jordan Spieth is again tied for 42nd after a 1 out of 73, although he managed to birdie from 87 feet of the birdie brute in the 15th.

The start of Saturday's game was delayed two hours due to the heavy fog.