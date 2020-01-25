Jon Bon Jovi opens his kitchen at the university for students in need

%MINIFYHTMLcd5dff13ec03fc5170ade249e207465611% %MINIFYHTMLcd5dff13ec03fc5170ade249e207465612%

Instagram

The leader of Bon Jovi is returning to the community in his native New Jersey by offering free nutritious meals for students with financial difficulties at Rutgers University.

Up News Info –

Jon Bon Jovi He is taking his food company Soul Kitchen to college.

The service, which offers people with financial difficulties nutritious meals in exchange for donations and volunteer time, will open on the campus of Rutgers University, in the hometown of Rocker, New Jersey, to help students who they need

"What makes the JBJ Soul Kitchen model special is that it is designed so that everyone can enjoy a healthy and delicious meal and dine with dignity, whether they are hungry or hungry to make a difference," Bon Jovi's wife Dorothea Bongiovi He tells WENN.

%MINIFYHTMLcd5dff13ec03fc5170ade249e207465613% %MINIFYHTMLcd5dff13ec03fc5170ade249e207465614%

A spokesman for the service, which has two community restaurants in Red Bank and Toms River, New Jersey, adds: "No matter the socioeconomic status of the person, everyone who dines at JBJ Soul Kitchen will enjoy the same three-course dishes created for a chef. food. "

"Every week, the menu changes with a variety of options for appetizers, main courses and desserts … All meat served is Halal certified, Kosher is available upon request, and there are always vegan and gluten-free options, along with delicious desserts. "

<br />

Jon Bon Jovi He launched the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation in 2006 and has since worked to "break the cycle of poverty and homelessness through the development of partnerships, the creation of programs and the granting of grants to support innovative organizations of community benefit ".

Since its creation, soul kitchens have served more than 100,000 meals.