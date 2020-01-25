Johnny Depp and more honor Aerosmith at the 2020 Pre-Grammy event

fake images
Sweet emotions ran high like Johnny Depp and other musicians performed on stage in Los Angeles on Friday to pay tribute to the legendary rock group Aerosmith in an annual event prior to the Grammy.
The actor and the guitarist joined his Hollywood vampires band mates, shock rocker Alice Cooper and guitarist of Aerosmith Joe Perry, at the MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year gala, the Los Angeles Convention Center to perform "Train Kept a Rollin & # 39; with the guests of honor, led by the leader Steven Tyler.
The annual event is produced by the charity arm of The Recording Academy, the group that distributes the Grammy Awards, and is usually held days before the Grammys.
Aerosmith also made his "Dream On,quot; success with HIS., as well as "Sweet Emotion,quot;.
John legend he sang "I don't want to miss anything,quot; Jonas brothers performed "Crazy,quot; Jessie J performed "I'll be home tonight,quot; LeAnn Rimes sang "Livin & # 39; on the Edge,quot; and Kesha she performed "Janie & # 39; s Got a Gun,quot;, accompanied by a string orchestra.
Kesha has performed on stage with the Hollywood Vampires before, as well as only with Cooper.
Other artists included Foo fighters, Cheap trick, Gavin DeGraw, Sammy Hagarguitarist Orianthi, Melissa Etheridge Y Luis Fonsi.
While the rockers of Aerosmith Tyler, Perry, Tom hamilton, Brad Whitford Y Joey kramer they accepted their prize for the Person of the Year MusiCares 2020 together on stage, the last musician left before his musical performance, USA Today reported. A recent court order stated that Kramer, a drummer and founding member, was banned from playing with the group at the gala and the next 2020 Grammys, since he had sued the band for breach of contract for leaving him out after an injury.
The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
—Spencer Lubitz Report
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!