Johnny Depp and more honor Aerosmith at the 2020 Pre-Grammy event

Sweet emotions ran high like Johnny Depp and other musicians performed on stage in Los Angeles on Friday to pay tribute to the legendary rock group Aerosmith in an annual event prior to the Grammy.

The actor and the guitarist joined his Hollywood vampires band mates, shock rocker Alice Cooper and guitarist of Aerosmith Joe Perry, at the MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year gala, the Los Angeles Convention Center to perform "Train Kept a Rollin & # 39; with the guests of honor, led by the leader Steven Tyler.

The annual event is produced by the charity arm of The Recording Academy, the group that distributes the Grammy Awards, and is usually held days before the Grammys.

Aerosmith also made his "Dream On,quot; success with HIS., as well as "Sweet Emotion,quot;.

John legend he sang "I don't want to miss anything,quot; Jonas brothers performed "Crazy,quot; Jessie J performed "I'll be home tonight,quot; LeAnn Rimes sang "Livin & # 39; on the Edge,quot; and Kesha she performed "Janie & # 39; s Got a Gun,quot;, accompanied by a string orchestra.

Kesha has performed on stage with the Hollywood Vampires before, as well as only with Cooper.