Joao Souza was expelled from tennis for life by match-fixing | Tennis news

Joao Souza did not report about corrupt approaches, he found an investigation of the Tennis Integrity Unit

Brazil's Joao Souza was expelled from tennis for life after being convicted of multiple match arrangements and other corruption offenses.

An investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) found that the 31-year-old had committed several anti-corruption violations between 2015 and 2019, including match-fixing at ATP Challenger and ITF Futures tournaments in Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Czech Republic.

"The player is not permanently eligible to compete or attend any sanctioned event organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport," TIU said in a statement.

Souza, who had been provisionally suspended since March 2019 pending completion of the investigation, also received a fine of $ 200,000 (£ 153,000) after a disciplinary hearing in London on January 14.

The TIU said that Souza had not reported corrupt approaches, had not cooperated with his investigation, including the destruction of evidence, and "requested other players not to do everything possible,quot; in the matches.

Souza reached the highest singles ranking in the world at number 69 in the world in 2015 and is currently ranked 742. As a doubles player, he achieved his highest ranking of 70 in January 2013.