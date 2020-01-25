Jessie J professes love for Channing Tatum after Instagram drama

Sorry haters Jessie J Y Channing Tatum They are back together and madly in love.

The British singer posted on her Instagram page a video of him kissing her on the lips and playfully nibbling her cheek as they sat in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center to see the MusicCares Person of the Year gala in honor Aerosmith on Friday.

The two made their red carpet debut as a couple there and Jessie also performed at the event, which took place hours after Channing applauded an Instagram troll who criticized their relationship and compared it to their ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. Her boyfriend Steve Kazee Later he seemed to weigh himself.

"When you put the outside whispers, the noise and the comparisons in MUTE and you increase your volume of life at full power," Jessie wrote. "When you give up and act without fear about the truth that it always was. Love shines and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum The way you love me and the way you love yourself I love you and as we feel it, it's all that matters ❤️ "