Jessica Simpson's husband stopped drinking in solidarity with her

Jessica Simpson He has a very supportive husband.

In his next memoirs Open book, the singer and fashion designer reveals that when she stopped drinking in 2017, Eric Johnson he did the same.

"Eric stopped drinking the second I did," she says, according to Persons. "He said: & # 39; I will do it with you, honey & # 39 ;. It was nothing important and has not returned nor looked back."

%MINIFYHTML1867a60b307900c9a9a49f1b9d05c3e113% %MINIFYHTML1867a60b307900c9a9a49f1b9d05c3e114%

"That's it," he adds. "He is a very selfless and loving person, the most incredible father on the planet."

In the book, Simpson says he decided to stop drinking right after Halloween 2017. He adds that at 7:30 a.m. that day, she and Johnson went to a school assembly to support the eldest of their three children, their daughter. Maxwell Drew, now 7, and she told her husband: "I had already had a drink."

She says that later that night, they were preparing to organize a Halloween party and could not help dress their children with their costumes. She says that later that night, she took a sleeping pill Ambien, and "slept inside, fearing to see them, fearing they had failed them," and added: "I hid until they left, then drank."