Jessica Simpson reveals that her rock background includes drinking before her daughter's assembly

%MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8311% %MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8312%

WENN / Instar

When she opened up about her fight against alcohol addiction in the new memoirs & # 39; Open Book & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; With You & # 39; she remembers an incident related to alcohol and drugs that led her to be sober.

Up News Info –

Jessica Simpson He realized that he had hit bottom when he found himself drinking alcohol before his daughter's school assembly at 7.30 in the morning.

The 39-year-old singer talked about her fight against alcohol addiction in her next memory, "Open Book", which is being extracted by People magazine.

In the last passage of the volume, the mother of three children explained how she knew she needed to change things in her life, citing the incident on October 31, 2017 as when she recognized that her alcohol consumption was out of control.

%MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8313% %MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8314%

Revealing that "she had already had a drink" before addressing the assembly, Jessica went on to remember how "she left" later in the day when she was dressed as Willie nelson by his team for Halloween. When asked if she wanted to prepare her children, the singer realized that she could not.

"I was terrified to let them see me that way," she wrote. "I'm ashamed to say that I don't know who put them in their costumes that night."

After the night, Jessica took an Ambien tablet to help her fall asleep and added: "I slept, afraid to see them, afraid to have failed them. I hid until they left, then drank."

The incident was just one of a series of alcohol and drugs that prompted the singer to become sober.

Jessica shares three children with her husband Eric Johnson (II).

"Open Book" arrives in stores on February 4.