Jessica Simpson gets angry at her husband Eric Johnson in a new memory and writes that she helped her get sober: this is how!

Jessica Simpson is becoming more sincere than ever in her next report properly titled Open Book. That said, their past relationships are one of the main themes in the narrative and that comes, as expected, with some shadow!

But it turns out that she also has some good things to say about one of the men in her life: her husband!

The singer spoke very well of her life partner, Eric Johnson, and revealed that he is even a large part of why he managed to be sober for the past three years or so!

The book is scheduled to hit stores on February 4, but excerpts that are already public have been in the headlines because of how honest and transparent they sound.

The singer is also opening up about her struggle with alcohol abuse for years.

She remembers how in October 2017, she felt she had finally hit bottom.

The family was supposed to prepare for Halloween, but after having a drink very early in the morning, he left completely.

It was so bad that she did not participate in preparing her children for the holidays with her husband.

Jessica writes that ‘I was terrified to let them see me that way. I am ashamed to say that I don't know who put them in their costumes that night. "

In addition, the extracts obtained by PEOPLE also reveal that the man was a great help when it comes to his trip to stay sober.

‘Eric stopped drinking the second one I did. He said, "I will do it with you, honey." It was no big deal and he has not returned or looked back. This is how he is. He is a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet, "he says enthusiastically about his partner in the memoirs.



