Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey: This is what he thinks of her revealing everything about their relationship and divorce in a new memory!

Jessica Simpson is truly an "open book,quot; in her next memoirs with the same name! That said, you may have heard that she is also talking about her previous relationships, including her truth about her marriage to Nick Lachey and her ending!

But how does the man feel about his willingness to reveal everything in the book that will hit stores on February 4?

After all, from the excerpts that have already been shared, it seems to be a deeply personal account of Jessica's life, but that also means writing about the people who have been in it and how they have changed and affected her throughout the path.

Jessica and Nick married in 2003, but only two years later, they divorced.

The woman wrote that they were too young for such a serious step and that they could no longer pretend they were that "perfect golden couple,quot; that seemed to be on the small screen.

‘I was very young and my success really hadn't started. He knew me as this young and innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick is very smart. He was 8 years older than me, but he was also young, "explains the star in his book.

An internal report now claims to know that Nick is mentally prepared for anything else Jessica has written in his book and will soon be made public.

The source tells HollywoodLife that & # 39; Nick and Jessica's relationship was something that people saw from beginning to end, so now that Jessica's book is coming out, Nick is thinking: & # 39; What else could you talk about? & # 39 ;. He is ready for what is said and does not really care. He is very disconnected from that. It has happened of all that now and it is not going to pay attention to him. It's in the past for him. "



