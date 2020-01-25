Jess Thirlby admits that the roses of England began too slowly in the defeat of Jamaica | Netball news

Watch the Vitality Nations Cup play-offs on Sunday live at Sky Sports from 2.15 p.m. and through our transmissions on the YouTube Sky Sports channel

















Jess Thirlby admits that his side began too slowly in the loss to Jamaica

Jess Thirlby admits that the roses of England began too slowly in their defeat of the Vitality Cup of Nations against Jamaica.

The team entered the game knowing that they needed to be victorious to face New Zealand in the final of the competition, but they found a deficit of 13 goals in the second half.

Despite having a mountain to climb, the local team responded to the ardent support inside the Copper Box Arena in London and ended up being the strongest of both sides.

"You just can't give a team like Jamaica an advantage like that," Thirlby said after the game.

"It's very difficult to close, but what an effort in the last 15 minutes. I asked them to play that last quarter as a match within themselves and close the gap. They certainly responded to that."

At the heart of the Sunshine Girls' work was Jhaniele Fowler, an experienced 6-foot, 4-inch shooter.

Over the course of the 60 minutes, her teammates found her too easily in the circle, despite the positive work of the defenders of the Roses.

"In fact, we won a lot of ball in the first quarter, against the tower that is Jhaniele Fowler and I was very impressed that we did that," Thirlby said.

"We know that during this week's trip, we must continue to minimize our mistakes and reward those turnovers."

"It's a case of capitalization. The ball we stole from them, we gave them back too many and that's a problem. You just can't afford to be negative about that, that's our job."

The Roses now have a rapid change before facing South Africa in the tiebreaker of third place on Sunday afternoon.

Dan Ryan (@ DanRyan84) January 25, 2020

When the two teams met on Wednesday, England solved the problem to get their 58-54 victory, but South Africa entered the playoff after a positive performance against the New Zealand world champions.

"It's a case of & # 39; keep building & # 39;. We finish the game hard and Sunday is going to be difficult," Thirlby added.

"We really wanted to enter the first against the second tie, but finally we have two finals here and I think they will be very tight."

"I'll keep going back to the drawing board, the girls are responding very well in training and sometimes you can't speed things up."

"Tactically we stick to the task, there was nothing we didn't know and it only takes a while to get the real learning and cohesion to take these teams."

