Jenna Dewan's boyfriend, Steve Kazee, seems to react to Channing's drama

It seems that more than one nerve frayed when an Instagram troll criticized Channing Tatum about his consecutive relationship with Jessie J and brought his ex-wife Jenna Dewan in the mix

On Friday Mike Magic star had posted a picture of him with the singer, days after E! News reported that they had reconciled after a brief break. The troll commented, "Jenna looks better with you," promoting Channing as the stranger, calling them a "hateful and horrible person." The actor also wrote: "There is no one more impressive and beautiful in sight, but even more human than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex," before clarifying that Jenna is "beautiful and surprising in her own right."

The actress's boyfriend and Shameless alum Steve Kazee, Father of his next second son, later appeared to publicly defend his lady's honor. He shared in his Instagram stories a meme gif of Will ferrell with the words "Take care of your mouth." He wrote below, "That reckless talk bruh …"