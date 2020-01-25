Jenna Cooper from BiP is pregnant with her first child

Jenna Cooper Your first child is waiting!
The Bachelor Y Bachelor in Paradise alum is sharing some exciting news with the rest of Bachelor Nation this morning when he announced that he was expecting his first child.
Cooper wrote on Instagram to share the incredible news: "Dear baby, I hope you know that I love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you pursue all your dreams and I will be there supporting you all the way. I hope you understand my spirit and my sense of humor, and never stop laughing. "
"I hope you get the consideration and work ethic of your dad, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world and always defend yourself," he wrote, along with a photo of her cradling her baby. "I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months. Love, mommy."
The 30-year-old also shared an adorable photo of her pet pig in front of a sign that said: "I'm going to be a sister of pigs! May 2020,quot;.
So there you have it, the first one Beep The contestant will be welcome with her little bundle of joy to the world this spring.
And if you wonder who is the lucky man who is going through this journey to fatherhood with her, Cooper posted about him earlier this month. In response to a comment in her pregnancy announcement post, she also wrote: "Actually, I just posted about it the other day haha, we've been together for a while, but I finally read to share everything."
Alongside a series of photos of her and her boyfriend, Cooper wrote: "Well, here is the morning news. I still wanted to share this with you, but it's hard when there are people who have struggled to make sure I can't be happy. I was afraid of how social networks can destroy what I love … but this is a big part of my life, and I think it's time I let you in all the way. "
She added: "So, this is Karl. I met him a year ago, and now I can't imagine my life without him. He has shown me what it is to be with a real man. With a real moral. And with a selfless attitude and heart loving, and I will never come back. "
First Beep the contestant continued talking about her new boyfriend, writing: "(He) didn't care what program I was in, what drama had been invented about me or how many broken pieces of my heart I had to rejoin (…) It makes me feel safe, beautiful and calm. For once my anxiety has vanished. It is very special for me and I feel fortunate to be able to love it every day. "
Congratulations to the happy couple!
