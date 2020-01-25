Jenna Cooper from BiP is pregnant with her first child

Jenna Cooper Your first child is waiting!

The Bachelor Y Bachelor in Paradise alum is sharing some exciting news with the rest of Bachelor Nation this morning when he announced that he was expecting his first child.

Cooper wrote on Instagram to share the incredible news: "Dear baby, I hope you know that I love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you pursue all your dreams and I will be there supporting you all the way. I hope you understand my spirit and my sense of humor, and never stop laughing. "

"I hope you get the consideration and work ethic of your dad, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world and always defend yourself," he wrote, along with a photo of her cradling her baby. "I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months. Love, mommy."