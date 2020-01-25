Jeff Bezos's girlfriend apparently participates in the presentation of the matter, prosecutors have evidence

%MINIFYHTML39f644cb6ca4ba6552c539f66a79a5f311% %MINIFYHTML39f644cb6ca4ba6552c539f66a79a5f312%

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan claimed to have evidence indicating that Lauren Sanchez provided her brother with text messages between her and the billionaire.

New interesting details about Jeff Bezos's legal case against the National Enquirer have emerged online. His girlfriend, Lauren SanchezIt is now suspected that she participated in the exposition of her adventure after federal prosecutors in Manhattan claimed to have evidence indicating that the former news anchor gave her brother text messages between her and the billionaire.

The Wall Street Journal reported that text messages are part of the materials that are being reviewed by prosecutors investigating whether American Media Inc. (AMI), the editor of the National Enquirer, attempted to extort Bezos.

One of the text messages allegedly dated May 10, 2018. It was sent from Sanchez's phone to his brother's and apparently contained a flirty message from the owner of Amazon. This message was included in the history of the National Enquirer. Another message, dated July 3, 2018, included a photo of Bezos shirtless.

On top of that, American Media has repeatedly said that Michael Sanchez was his source for the article on the Bezos affair and that he said he was sharing material that he had legally acquired after accusations that Bezos's phone was hacked and the Text messages were stolen.

The Bezos and Sánchez issue was exposed in January 2019, when the National Enquirer launched alleged texts between the couple. The following month, the billionaire said the publication tried to extort and blackmail him. Explaining that his team tried to investigate how the media reached the message, he wrote in Medium: "They said they had more of my text messages and photos that they would publish if we didn't stop our investigation."

He continued explaining why he decided to talk about this issue: "Any personal shame that AMI may cause me is in the background because there is a much more important issue involved here. If in my position I cannot deal with this type of extortion, how many people can ? "