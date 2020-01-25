Jax Taylor explains why he doesn't put Lisa Vanderpump on a pedestal, he also gives his opinion about Scheana Marie's new boyfriend

Jax Taylor has a bittersweet relationship with Lisa Vanderpump. She is one of the few people in the program who didn't put her on a pedestal and recently explained why.

While talking to Bravo's The Daily Dish, Jax sees LVP for what it is: a normal person.

‘Lisa and I have a crazy relationship. She is our mother. Everyone bows to her as if she were the President entering. I can't stand it. You own a restaurant. You have a beautiful house. You are no different from anyone else in my eyes. "

He went on to say he loves Lisa but doesn't understand why everyone else "prostrates with his hands and knees." He sees her as a companion and addresses her as such.

Also, Jax says his boss misses being in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because he loved to talk about it.

The SURtender also gave his opinion on the new relationship of co-star Scheana Marie with Brock Davies.

‘(Scheana is) getting to age. She has frozen the eggs. As a woman, when you grow old and see all your friends get married … I think deep down, if I could get married tomorrow, but that would mean I would have to leave the Vanderpump Rules, I think I would say: & # 39; Yes. "

He added: amo I love her. I want the best for her. I want her to have a relationship that lasts. I don't think it's now. I love Brock. I think Brock is a great guy … (But) I don't see him last forever. "

Currently, on the show, the two rookies who have been called by their racist and homophobic tweets are using Scheana Marie for a story. Both Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens have had romantic experiences with the SURver and are painting it to be a stage five clinic.



