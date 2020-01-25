Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski leave the men's doubles of the Australian Open in second round | Tennis news

Last update: 25/01/20 8:31 am
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are out of the Australian Open after losing a final tiebreak against American pair Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey in the second round.
The British duo, seeded 14th, won the first set and led by a break in the third set, but eventually lost 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (14-12) in Melbourne Park.
Murray and Skupski, who reached the semifinals at the US Open last year in their second Grand Slam together, saved six match points in the decisive tie-break set but could not convert the opportunity they had.
However, Skupski's brother, Ken, reached the third round when he and his Mexican teammate Santiago Gonzalez beat second-seeded Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 7-5 7-6 (7-4).
Another British who progressed was Joe Salisbury and his American teammate Rajeev Ram after beating Tennys Sandgren and Jackson Withrow 6-3 and 6-3.
