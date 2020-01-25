Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski leave the men's doubles of the Australian Open in second round | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML05140879c595ab1622e83c197548af1f11% %MINIFYHTML05140879c595ab1622e83c197548af1f12%





Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski arrived together in the semifinals of the US Open last year

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are out of the Australian Open after losing a final tiebreak against American pair Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey in the second round.

The British duo, seeded 14th, won the first set and led by a break in the third set, but eventually lost 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (14-12) in Melbourne Park.

Murray and Skupski, who reached the semifinals at the US Open last year in their second Grand Slam together, saved six match points in the decisive tie-break set but could not convert the opportunity they had.

However, Skupski's brother, Ken, reached the third round when he and his Mexican teammate Santiago Gonzalez beat second-seeded Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 7-5 7-6 (7-4).

Another British who progressed was Joe Salisbury and his American teammate Rajeev Ram after beating Tennys Sandgren and Jackson Withrow 6-3 and 6-3.

