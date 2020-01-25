Jade Roper stripped of the $ 1 million DraftKings award after cheating

Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbertand her husband and former co-star Tanner Tolbert, you can't keep the $ 1 million of DraftKings after all.

The sports betting company has stripped the reality star, the Instagram influencer, the podcaster and the mother of two of the top fantasy sports awards she won earlier this month for getting first place during her Millionaire contest Maker during the wild card weekend of the NFL playoffs, USA Today reported on Saturday. Jade and Tanner have not commented and previously attributed their victory to "pure luck."

DraftKings had begun investigating his victory after online users accused the couple of collusion, complaining that the two presented 150 selections each without overlapping their lineups, which doubled their chances of winning.

The DraftKings rules state that each contestant can enter up to 150 potential alignments and prohibits players from having more than one account or "colluding with any other person or participating in any type of syndicated game."

The company has not published the results of its investigation into Jade's victory. He said in a statement about Twitter on Saturday, "DraftKings decided to update the ranking for several competitions. All customers affected by the updated ranking will be notified directly."

The former finalist in the wild card weekend contest, user spclk36, is now listed as the $ 1 million winner in the wild card weekend contest, USA Today reported.