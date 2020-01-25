Jade Roper stripped of the $ 1 million DraftKings award after cheating

Rich Fury / Getty Images
Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbertand her husband and former co-star Tanner Tolbert, you can't keep the $ 1 million of DraftKings after all.
The sports betting company has stripped the reality star, the Instagram influencer, the podcaster and the mother of two of the top fantasy sports awards she won earlier this month for getting first place during her Millionaire contest Maker during the wild card weekend of the NFL playoffs, USA Today reported on Saturday. Jade and Tanner have not commented and previously attributed their victory to "pure luck."
DraftKings had begun investigating his victory after online users accused the couple of collusion, complaining that the two presented 150 selections each without overlapping their lineups, which doubled their chances of winning.
The DraftKings rules state that each contestant can enter up to 150 potential alignments and prohibits players from having more than one account or "colluding with any other person or participating in any type of syndicated game."
The company has not published the results of its investigation into Jade's victory. He said in a statement about Twitter on Saturday, "DraftKings decided to update the ranking for several competitions. All customers affected by the updated ranking will be notified directly."
The former finalist in the wild card weekend contest, user spclk36, is now listed as the $ 1 million winner in the wild card weekend contest, USA Today reported.
The person had hired a prominent lawyer. Alan Milstein after the controversy broke out, suggesting that they planned to dispute the results after Jade was declared the best winner.
"Nice to announce that my client has been declared the winner of the DraftKings Millionaire Maker Contest contest," said Milstein. tweeted. "I've had many interesting cases, but I never conceived that this would be one of them."
At $ 25 per ticket, Jade and Tanner spent $ 7,500 combined to participate in this particular contest. Each entered the maximum number of tickets each week of the NFL season, according to ESPN, suggesting that they had spent a total of $ 135,000 on DraftKings tickets since the season began until the wild card weekend.
After they were accused of cheating, Jade and Tanner had said in a statement: "We respect that Draft Kings feels they must do their due diligence with respect to Jade winning his $ 1 million prize for the fantasy competition of the wild card round of the NFL this weekend. Although we must reflect, would the questions, accusations and curiosity about this victory be the same if the winner had been a man and someone who was not in the public eye? "
"It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade's victory is nothing more than pure luck and we are sure that Draft Kings will determine the same," they added.
%MINIFYHTMLfaddf6344156f9855233b0707978f0c015%