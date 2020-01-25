J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez show PDA at their manager's birthday party

Could these two look more in love?

Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez they looked at each other as they celebrated Benny MedinaThe birthday of the night, the singer's manager, at Papi Steak in Miami, Florida, on Friday night.

The singer of "If You Had My Love,quot; came to dinner in white, looking like a tanned beauty as always. She came out in a white leather jacket over a matching white dress that hugged her curves and accentuated her figure.

The 50-year-old singer complemented her look with matching strappy heels and a matching white bag.

During dinner for Medina's 62nd birthday, the two were photographed lovingly looking into each other's eyes and curled up together. In one image, the 44-year-old baseball legend, also known as A-Rod, planted a sweet kiss on his fiance's cheeks.

This latest PDA show arrives only a week before the iconic artist is ready to take the stage during the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2.