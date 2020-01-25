J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez show PDA at their manager's birthday party

Seth Browarnik / startraksphoto.com
Could these two look more in love?
Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez they looked at each other as they celebrated Benny MedinaThe birthday of the night, the singer's manager, at Papi Steak in Miami, Florida, on Friday night.
The singer of "If You Had My Love,quot; came to dinner in white, looking like a tanned beauty as always. She came out in a white leather jacket over a matching white dress that hugged her curves and accentuated her figure.
The 50-year-old singer complemented her look with matching strappy heels and a matching white bag.
During dinner for Medina's 62nd birthday, the two were photographed lovingly looking into each other's eyes and curled up together. In one image, the 44-year-old baseball legend, also known as A-Rod, planted a sweet kiss on his fiance's cheeks.
This latest PDA show arrives only a week before the iconic artist is ready to take the stage during the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2.
The singer of "Love Don & # 39; t Cost A Thing,quot; will perform alongside Shakira in Miami, Florida
In December last year, J.Lo said in an interview that getting this performance in the Super Bowl was "like winning the Oscar."
She added: "It's the biggest show there is. It has the biggest audience. You have to have this great production. You can't do that on the tour. Everything is like, on a tight budget and & # 39; you can do this and you can Doing that is a different experience and I think it's a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have 12 minutes of an incredible show. I don't know. There's just something exciting about it. "
