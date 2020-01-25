It is reported that RHOA producers are desperate to keep Nene leaks on board!

Real Atlanta housewives may be "diluted,quot; to some OG fans, but the franchise is classified as gold for the network. This is due to the two main ladies in charge: Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore.

In addition to discussing with each other, the two women have their own way of creating interesting stories that have recently surpassed two million viewers for the Toronto episode.

Producers are likely to bring Kenya back for next season knowing that it is most likely that she will accept (especially since she is separated from her husband Marc Daly). However, Nene does not need the money so badly and has recently expressed that he feels he is being kicked out by showrunners and co-stars.

Wendy Williams's revelation that Leakes told him he was resigning has the frightened bosses running. In addition to losing their huge fan base, they won't be able to discover the great secret that the Broadway star has according to the talk show host.

Now, according to reports, they are desperate to keep it on board.

A source told Radar Online: ‘Show executives do not want Nene to leave. Baby is the determining factor in the ratings. His big blowout in Canada was the first episode to reach more than two million in the season. The network doesn't want to let it go because it's their drama that everyone tunes in. "

This is where it gets difficult: Nene supposedly has $ 2.85 for three years with a non-compete clause. For her to film anything else, she would need Bravo's permission.

The source continued by saying: ‘She is the family name and the episodes she is in are the best qualified. Bravo will try and do everything possible to prevent him from quitting. "

Do you think Nene will say goodbye to true housewives forever?



