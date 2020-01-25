Is Scarlett Johansson avoiding getting married to Colin Jost?

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been dating for two years, but now a new Star report questions whether their wedding is on hold. The problem of February 3, 2020 questions whether Scarlett is cooling her feet. The mother of the six-year-old daughter, Rose, has walked down the hall twice before. Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. He then married Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Star quoted a source as saying that Scarlett is getting cold over the next wedding and that Colin Jost is losing patience with his Black widow future girlfriend.

The source told the magazine that Scarlett is worried that things will not work after two marriages have collapsed. The source declared the following upon departure.

"Scarlett has seen how you can enter into a marriage with high expectations of eternal love, just so things get sour quickly. At the moment, it keeps Colin at bay while solving his feelings. Scarlett wonders if it's even made for happiness. matrimonial. "

If Scarlett has cold feet, you'll never know according to the latest photos of Scarlett and Colin in the last awards.

You can see some photos of Scarlett and Colin in the slide player below.

Also in question for Scarlett's wedding plans is how Colin interacts with her daughter Rose. According to the source, Rose loves Colin and they get along very well. Still, Scarlett has some concerns, the source stated the following to the publication.

"Scarlett thinks he will be a good stepfather, but he doesn't want to start a family of three just to see the marriage go south."

Scarlett is not wrong to worry about committing to a marriage because it is no longer just her. She needs to think about what will happen to Rose if she and Colin separate and he comes and leaves Rose's life.

The source also stated that Colin is getting tired of paying for the mistakes Scarlett experienced with her and her past relationships.

Ad

What you think? Do you believe in the report? Do you think Scarlett is putting off marrying Colin Jost?



Post views:

0 0