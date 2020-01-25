Iraqi police take strong action against protests while an influential cleric withdraws support

BAGHDAD – Iraqi government security forces resumed protesters in Baghdad and Basra on Saturday, in an apparent attempt to quell demonstrations that have lasted almost four months amid calls for new elections and the end of government corruption.

In Baghdad, security forces moved into two of the protest sites, Ghilani Square and Ahrar Bridge over the Tigris River, firing tear gas and bullets that wounded at least four.

The government's move to eliminate the protesters came after the prominent Shiite cleric, Moktada al-Sadr, announced in a tweet Friday that he withdrew support for the demonstrations and would no longer intervene on his behalf. He said his movement was the result of what he called the antagonistic behavior of some of the protesters towards his followers.

His withdrawal from support, and the resulting departure of some of his followers from the demonstrations, deprived protests of a critical base of participants, leaving those who remain more vulnerable to government repression.