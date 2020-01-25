Iran says its enriched uranium reserve is well beyond the allowed amount

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran's enriched uranium reserve has far exceeded the level allowed by its international nuclear agreement, an assistant to Iran's nuclear chief said on Saturday.

Ali Asghar Zarean said Iran has accumulated 1,200 kilograms, or about 2,600 pounds, which is well beyond what the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers allowed.

"Iran is increasing its arsenal of enriched uranium at full speed," he said. The claim has not been verified by the UN nuclear control agency.

In November, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran's low-enriched uranium stocks had risen to 372.3 kilograms (821 pounds) as of November 3. The nuclear agreement limited stocks to 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).