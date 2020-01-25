Iran says its enriched uranium reserve is well beyond the allowed amount

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran's enriched uranium reserve has far exceeded the level allowed by its international nuclear agreement, an assistant to Iran's nuclear chief said on Saturday.
Ali Asghar Zarean said Iran has accumulated 1,200 kilograms, or about 2,600 pounds, which is well beyond what the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers allowed.
"Iran is increasing its arsenal of enriched uranium at full speed," he said. The claim has not been verified by the UN nuclear control agency.
In November, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran's low-enriched uranium stocks had risen to 372.3 kilograms (821 pounds) as of November 3. The nuclear agreement limited stocks to 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).
Iran has routinely pledged to begin enriching its uranium reserve to higher levels closer to the degree of weapons if the world powers do not negotiate new terms for the nuclear deal following the United States' decision to withdraw from the agreement and restore crippling sanctions. . European countries opposed the withdrawal from the United States and have repeatedly urged Iran to comply with the agreement.
Meanwhile, Iran does not rule out negotiations with the United States, even after a US drone attack that killed a high-ranking Iranian general, the country's foreign minister said in an interview published on Saturday.
Mohammed Javad Zarif told the German magazine Der Spiegel that "he would never rule out the possibility of people changing their approach and recognizing the realities," in an interview conducted on Friday in Tehran.