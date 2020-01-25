Iran condemns the "inhuman,quot; treatment of the United States to its citizens | News

Iran has condemned the "illegal and inhuman,quot; treatment of its citizens by US border security agents after reports of a deported student emerged despite having a valid visa.

Tensions have soared between Tehran and Washington since the United States drone attack He killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

Plus:

An Iranian student was heading to a university in Boston, but his visa was canceled at the airport and was deported by immigration officials.

Boston-based lawyer Kerry Doyle, who took the case along with lawyers from two other private firms and the ACLU, said Abadi shared immigration electronic paperwork showing that he had been denied entry due to concern that he would remain in the U.S beyond the scope of your student visa.

"Such absolutely discriminatory measures that only apply to people's race, nationality or religion are contrary to international human rights laws and principles," said Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

"These people were questioned by U.S. border security about their views and political beliefs, and their social media accounts were forcibly entered," he said in a statement.

Five days after the murder of Soleimani, Iran retaliated by launching a wave of missiles against US troops stationed in Iraq.

Tehran was still on high alert hours later when its air defenses mistakenly shot down a passenger plane from Ukraine International Airlines, killing all 176 people on board.

"These actions against the Iranians are in line with the hostile and hateful policy of the US regime against Iran … now manifests itself by harassing the Iranians at the borders of the United States," Mousavi said.

The spokesman warned that the United States could face actions "through human rights organizations,quot;, without giving further details.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts said at least 10 Iranian students had been denied entry to US airports. UU. Since August 2019, and seven of those denials occurred at Logan International Airport.