Investigating the magic of the Grammy when pop and country music join forces

Sometimes pop and country music is meant to be together.

When it comes to the Grammys, pop culture fans know that the star-filled awards program always brings together unexpected guests. Just watch the Sunday show where Bts, Diplo Y Mason Ramsey They will join Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus for a performance of "Old Town Road All-Stars,quot;.

But in recent years, artists of two specific genres have been creating some musical magic that cannot be ignored.

The biggest music night has been able to know the magic that occurs when pop and country artists come together.

Just look at last year's show when the category Best pop duo / group performance presented the talented pairing of Justin Timberlake Y Chris Stapleton"Say something,quot; like Zedd Y Maren morris& # 39; hit song "The Middle,quot;. By last, Lady Gaga Y Bradley CooperThe performance of "The Shallow,quot; came first.