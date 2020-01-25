Investigating the magic of the Grammy when pop and country music join forces

Sometimes pop and country music is meant to be together.
When it comes to the Grammys, pop culture fans know that the star-filled awards program always brings together unexpected guests. Just watch the Sunday show where Bts, Diplo Y Mason Ramsey They will join Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus for a performance of "Old Town Road All-Stars,quot;.
But in recent years, artists of two specific genres have been creating some musical magic that cannot be ignored.
The biggest music night has been able to know the magic that occurs when pop and country artists come together.
Just look at last year's show when the category Best pop duo / group performance presented the talented pairing of Justin Timberlake Y Chris Stapleton"Say something,quot; like Zedd Y Maren morris& # 39; hit song "The Middle,quot;. By last, Lady Gaga Y Bradley CooperThe performance of "The Shallow,quot; came first.
But in reality, those are just a couple of examples of artists that come together to make unforgettable successes.
"We are an unlikely couple, but because it fit very well with the song, it was a great gender marriage," Maren previously shared with Billboard When they discuss the clue. "The Grammys are known for these unlikely Grammy Moment collaborations, so having a song that really represents what the Grammys are about is really a complete circle."
While Nashville can correlate with Maren and Las Vegas nightlife with Zedd, both artists are not completely surprised that the game worked. In addition, the broadcast has changed the way consumers discover new music and explore various genres.
"People who can switch directly to the next song if they don't like it, this barrier no longer exists because you're not selling a song to someone," Zedd explained to Billboard. "You can mix genres as you like. If people don't like it, they can listen to something else because, thanks to the broadcast, they basically own all the songs."
If you think these collaborations are extremely difficult to realize, you might want to hear how Chris and Justin joined.
As a result, the couple met in Los Angeles to write some songs. What came next were some words that inspired one of the greatest successes of 2018.
"It's a very fluid process with him," Chris previously shared with Billboard. "He was like & # 39; Alright, you go in there and take a verse & # 39; and I say, & # 39; Do you want me to do what? & # 39; … It came out great. I had a lot of fun with him. He's a great creative force and one of those guys that if you have the opportunity to work with him, you should. "
Another category that music fans always like to see is Best Country Duo / Group Performance. Last year, Florida Georgia Line Y Baby Rexha They were nominated for their great success "Meant to Be,quot;.
The song recently claimed the oldest No. 1 record in the history of Billboard& # 39; Hot Country Song Charts. The song he beat? Sam huntThe crazy and catchy melody of "Body Like a Back Road,quot;.
"I think this song has a very powerful universal message that fans are connecting with." Tyler hubbard previously shared with E! News. "It shows me that this song is anointed by the best writer there is, the Lord. With every unexpected surprise in the story of & # 39; Meant to Be & # 39 ;, God was stronger than any tradition or genre."
While pop and country collaborations may seem new, it's not exactly something new in the industry.
Brad Paisley Y Demi lovato They found great success when they joined for "No Fight,quot;. Chris lane Y Tori kelly created a great success thanks to "Take Back Home Girl,quot;.
And at the Grammy 2017, Kenny Chesney Y Pink they were nominated for Best Country Duo / Group Performance thanks to their success "Setting the World on Fire,quot;.
"For me, great songs are excellent, regardless of gender, and the core of being alive is the same no matter where you are," Kenny shared in a statement to Rolling Stone About the song "That rush to realize that something is happening here, you are really clicking with someone, or even one of those perfect nights with your friends, there is no desire."
Maybe that's the magic music that fans can expect in the coming months and years. Billy Ray and Lil Nas X made history for the longest running track number 1 in the Billboard Hot 100. "NO F – KING WAY," the rapper shared on Twitter When he learned "Old Town Road,quot; he was nominated for Best Music Video, Recording of the Year and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance on Sunday's show.
Believe this is just the beginning!
(Originally published on February 9, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PST)
