Indonesia releases US journalist arrested for visa issue

JAKARTA, Indonesia – An American environmental journalist accused of violating the terms of his visa was released after three days in jail and is likely to be deported soon, an important Indonesian government minister said.

The 30-year-old journalist Philip Jacobson, who works for the Mongabay nonprofit news site and is known for exposing environmental damage and corporate misconduct, was arrested on the island of Borneo after attending a public meeting between officials and indigenous leaders.

Immigration officials said he had been doing journalistic activities with a business visa, which was not allowed, and that he faced up to five years in prison.

The coordinating minister for political, legal and security matters, Dr. Mohammad Mahfud, met Friday with the US ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph R. Donovan, and then told reporters that the case would be treated as a administrative matter punishable by deportation, not as a crime.