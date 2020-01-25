Indonesia releases US journalist arrested for visa issue

JAKARTA, Indonesia – An American environmental journalist accused of violating the terms of his visa was released after three days in jail and is likely to be deported soon, an important Indonesian government minister said.
The 30-year-old journalist Philip Jacobson, who works for the Mongabay nonprofit news site and is known for exposing environmental damage and corporate misconduct, was arrested on the island of Borneo after attending a public meeting between officials and indigenous leaders.
Immigration officials said he had been doing journalistic activities with a business visa, which was not allowed, and that he faced up to five years in prison.
The coordinating minister for political, legal and security matters, Dr. Mohammad Mahfud, met Friday with the US ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph R. Donovan, and then told reporters that the case would be treated as a administrative matter punishable by deportation, not as a crime.
The minister did not set a schedule to deport Mr. Jacobson and said authorities were still investigating whether he had violated any laws. Since his release on Friday, Jacobson has been free to move around the city of Palangkaraya, where he was arrested, but not to travel outside the city.
"We will try to deport him soon if he did not commit any other crime," Mahfud said.
The US embassy in Jakarta declined to comment.
A story published on the Mongabay website said that Jacobson had been transferred from jail, where he had shared a cell with five other prisoners, to "detention in the city."
"We are grateful that the authorities have made this arrangement and we continue to hope that Phil's case can be treated as an administrative matter rather than criminal," said Mongabay's founder and chief executive, Rhett A. Butler.
Indonesia requires that visiting foreign journalists obtain a journalist visa, a cumbersome and lengthy process that allows authorities to question an applicant's complaint plan, deny an unexplained visa or take no action.
Mr. Jacobson He was initially arrested on December 17 and was ordered to remain in Palangkaraya. On Tuesday, immigration authorities arrested him and put him in jail, indicating he could face criminal charges.
Mr. Jacobson's reports for Mongabay include an article about a paper company that, according to him, had illegally established a ghost company to secretly clear the forest in Borneo, and another that analyzed the environmental history of Indonesian President Joko Widodo .
Arvin Gumilang, spokesman for the Indonesian immigration department, said Jacobson had visited Indonesia several times on a business visa, and that he had been arrested after an interviewee denounced him to the authorities. He was not arrested for any article published by Mongabay, Mr. Gumilang added.
Human rights activists said Mr. Jacobson's case was disturbing and highlighted the need for Indonesia to loosen restrictions on journalists.
"This arbitrary arrest is an unacceptable attack against press freedom in the country," said Amnesty International Indonesia's chief executive, Usman Hamid.
"Respect for the right to freedom of expression is a pillar of any society that respects rights, whether it requires institutions to be accountable or to highlight environmental concerns."
Dera Menra Sijabat contributed reporting.