Ice-T's wife, Coco Austin, breaks the Internet in photos of Rainbow swimsuits: fans say it looks like a thick candy

While Ice-T is one of the stars of the hit series Law and order: Special victims unit

, his wife, Coco Austin, shines in a different setting when the blonde bomb shared an impressive new photo on social media recently.

In his last click, Austin flaunted his broad assets in a colorful and tight blouse in various shades of pink, orange and white that revealed much of his neckline.

In addition, the glamorous model combined her outfit with tight white pants and high heels in bright yellow.

The 40-year-old reality star did not forget the accessories, as she wore a gold watch, earrings, necklace and bracelet.

Austin added finishing touches to his outfit with a shiny gold belt and a white wallet that hung over his shoulder.

To see a subtitle of his publication, Coco asked why it was necessary to fit when he was born to stand out, which was written in probable reference to his usual focus.

One's mother also shared some photos in a rainbow suit and said the following: “Who else in your closet can combine the same rainbow shoes with the lingerie and not even plan it … so random that it works totally! Rainbow Brite is jealous right now … haha.

A fan said: “My four-year-old son said you look like a starburst candy. High praise since it is her favorite sweet. "

Another person said: “Look at you! You are always moving fashion! You are such a beautiful woman, coconut.

This sponsor shared: "Thicker than a little cold peanut butter," four hips and fake tits. Hahaha, but who's not these days hahaha. "

Another user of social networks said: “Oh, my lord God, broke that mold when it was created. You are the best fiery woman🔥🔥.

It is not unusual for Coco to be so open about some private aspects of her life on social networks, because she recently published a photo dating from when she and her husband met more than 16 years ago.

The actress and model titled her setback saying that her life changed forever when she married Ice-T and expressed admiration for her spouse.

Apparently, Ice-T and his wife met while filming a movie he starred in, and since their marriage in 2005, they welcomed a girl, Chanel, in November 2015.



