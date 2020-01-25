Hull KR will broadcast the Super League games live to Mose Masoe in the hospital | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML5379047f0b7e10a498668c61d37fcc1b11% %MINIFYHTML5379047f0b7e10a498668c61d37fcc1b12%





Mose Masoe suffered a spinal injury that ended his career in January

%MINIFYHTML5379047f0b7e10a498668c61d37fcc1b13% %MINIFYHTML5379047f0b7e10a498668c61d37fcc1b14%

Hull KR will provide the affected captain Mose Masoe with a live broadcast of his Super League matches in 2020 so he can watch the team from his hospital bed.

The 30-year-old Samoan athlete continues to be treated for a serious spinal injury suffered in a pre-season friendly that has taken his career to a tragic and sudden end.

Masoe was named Rovers captain, along with Weller Hauraki, before both men were injured in the same game at Wakefield fifteen days ago and will continue to provide inspiration to their teammates, according to coach Tony Smith.

Smith said: "Mose has been such an important part of our group. He is still our captain and is sending messages from his hospital bed to wish the team well for the start of the season."

"And he will continue to do that kind of thing during the season."

"We will give you a live broadcast of the games so you can watch and send us messages before and after the game."

"All players remain very close to him."

Hull KR and Masoe, who also played in the Super League for St Helens, were overwhelmed by the response to a fund created to help the player and his young family.

League sponsors Betfred announced at the launch of the season on Friday that they will donate the £ 250 match man prize in televised games in 2020 to Rob Burrow, who is fighting motor neuron disease, and they will add a second prize of £ 250 to the Masoe fund.

Rob Burrow revealed that he had been diagnosed with motor neuron disease in December

"When things like this happen, we come together as a big community," said Smith, who believes that the loss of the popular rower will have a stimulating effect on his players this year.

"It just happened naturally," he said. "It's what you do. After your own family, it's your next family and you take care of yourself, you get inspired and help yourself when it's difficult."

"In my time I never had to deal with an injury or adversity like this, but I must say that the spirit of the players has been exceptional."

In the absence of Masoe and Hauraki, who will be away for up to three months with an ankle injury, Smith handed over the captaincy to the new signing Shaun Kenny-Dowall, the former New Zealand international who says the team will play for Masoe in 2020

"Obviously, I didn't think that would come my way, but I will do everything I can for the children," Kenny-Dowall said.

"It's been great to see the way the club has joined, it shows the quality of the people we have in the organization."

"We can use that to our advantage to join as a team and as a team and bring that to the field every week."

"We are going to play for Mose every week. Tony has made it clear that he is still a large part of the team and will keep him as captain, so that is enough motivation for us to give everything we have every week."