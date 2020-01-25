Hull City 1 – 2 Chelsea





Goals by Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori helped Chelsea avoid a late Hull fight with a 2-1 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The devious starter of Batshuayi in the sixth minute put Chelsea on the way to a dominant half in the opening, where they missed several opportunities to increase their advantage, and found local goalkeeper George Long in an inspired way.

Hull improved after halftime, but a second fool's blow seemed to have sealed Chelsea's path when Tomori headed for Ross Barkley's free kick just after the hour mark.

But with 12 minutes left, Kamil Grosicki's substitute free kick took a massive deviation from Mateo Kovacic's boot to find the farthest corner and give the hosts a lifeline.

Helmet City: Long (8), McKenzie (7), Burke (7), Tafazolli (7), Lichaj (6), Da Silva (6), Kane (6), Honeyman (5), Bowen (7), Wilks (5) Eaves (5). Subs: Grosicki (7), Magennis (6), Samuelsen (6). Chelsea: Knight (6), Azpilicueta (7), Zouma (7), Tomori (7), Alonso (6), Barkley (6), Kovacic (7), Monte (5), Pedro (6), Batshuayi (7), Hudson-Odoi (5). Subs: Willian (7), Gilmour (7), Lamptey (n / a). Party man: George long

The Sky Bet Championship team pressed for a late draw against an exhausted local crowd, but could not continue testing Willy Caballero, as Chelsea advanced to the fifth season for the fifth consecutive season.

Chelsea does the job to reach the fifth round

Hull, finalists of the FA Cup in 2014, had shown little to suggest that they could get angry at the KCOM stadium, where they had lost five times this season and their last two home games, but faced with a crowded first crowd. In almost six years, they started brilliantly.

The anticipation air in Humberside lasted only six minutes; a fortuitous starter set the tone for the rest of half of Chelsea's domination, when Mateo Kovacic's rake pass found César Azpilicueta on the right, and his cross to Mason Mount turned to Batshuayi, whose effort passed through Long Thanks to an important deviation. .

Michy Batshuayi's first goal six minutes on the Chelsea set on the way

Kovacic was given time on the ball and made the most of it, throwing a beautiful ball at Mount, who was denied by a smart long save in half an hour, with the Hull goalkeeper already denying Barkley from a similar distance.

Moments before the break, Hull saw his first goal sniffing when Tom Eaves controlled a Herbie Kane ball in his chest, turned and shot, but Azpilicueta's block took the sting of his effort.

Hull emerged again for the second half as bright as the first, but this time he kept his forward foot mentality and gave Jarrod Bowen much more ball.

It seemed dangerous from the start and he drew a foul, and a yellow card, from Kovacic in the race with less than a minute in the middle, but Kane's effort always moved away from the near post.

Casco city They made four changes since their last game, including bringing Tom Eaves and Mallik Wilks for a first start. Chelsea they changed eight of their lineups since the middle of the week, keeping only César Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Bowen was in full flow again after stealing Kovacic in the midfield at the hour mark and reached the edge of the area before firing.

A palpable feeling among local fans that Hull could give a surprise was extinguished moments later when Tomori met Barkley's excellent free kick with a free header on the ground and beyond Long, before celebrating with visiting fans behind of the goal.

But when the game entered its final stages, a soft free kick taken against Marcos Alonso for a foul on Josh Magennis, for which there was very little contact, allowed Grosicki to aim a shot towards the goal, which Kovacic rejected before turning to your own network

The stadium finally swayed as it had been before the kick-off, and Hull pushed the men forward with time running out while looking for a late leveler.

But the fairy tale of the cup was finished by a determined Chelsea baseline that stood firm to deny them more clear opportunities, as the Blues advanced to round 5, and discovered their opponents on Monday at 7: 20 pm Follow the action on skysports.com or through the Sky Sports app.

Party Man – George Long

Without his archer in such an inspired way, Hull would have died and buried half-time, but Long's performance quality kept them in the game, with two excellent saves from Mount and Barkley, the second was a wonderful instinctive left-handed stop. He denied Chelsea a more comfortable part-time advantage.

After the break, he had less to do, but he was helpless with Tomori's header for the second goal, and he dealt with his affairs with confidence all night.

Match data: Hull's bogey team attacks again

Chelsea are currently undefeated in 16 games against Hull City, winning 14 and drawing two since a 3-0 loss in October 1988.

Chelsea have only lost one of their last 47 FA Cup games against teams in the second level (W37 D9), and that loss came against Barnsley in the quarterfinals of 2007-08.

Grant McCann, of Hull, lost all five meetings with the Premier League opposition as coach, and was also beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2016-17 as head of Peterborough.

Whats Next?

Hull receives Huddersfield on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., while Chelsea visits Leicester next Saturday at 12:30 p.m.